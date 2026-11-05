Foton gives first glimpse of all-electric Tunland G7 bakkie

At present, the eTunland is still to be officially approved for South Africa.

Although still to be approved for South Africa, Foton used parent BAIC’s Africa Partners Conference in Nelson Mandela Bay last week to preview its first fully electric bakkie on local soil.

Diesel out, EV in

Based on the Tunland G7 double cab rather than the V7 or V9, the newcomer adopts the eTunland designation, and largely differs from its diesel sibling via a sealed grille, no exhaust outlets and a horizontal blue surround around the Foton grille.

Its interior also being identical, bar more than likely EV readouts within the pair of 12.3-inch displays, the eTunland’s biggest difference involves the removal of the 2.0-litre Aucan engine underneath its bonnet.

Interior is almost unchanged from the diesel-powered Tunland G7 at first glance. Picture: Charl Bosch

In its place resides an 88-kWh battery pack powering a single rear-axle mounted electric motor.

The biggest battery available as certain markets also have a smaller 63.7-kWh option, the setup develops a combined 130kW/350Nm, which Foton claims translates to an all-electric range of 350 km.

Drive to the eTunland is delivered to the rear wheels only. Picture: Charl Bosch

Comparatively, the electric hardware develops 10 kW more but 40 Nm less than the Aucan oil-burner powering the entire G7 range in South Africa.

Accordingly, the eTunland supports DC charging said to take 26 minutes from 20-80%. Its claimed payload is 900 kg.

Confirmation awaited

As mentioned, Foton South Africa is yet to approve the eTunland for the local market, which, speculatively, could well happen next year.

If so, expect a price premium over the comparative two-wheel drive turbodiesel Tunland G7, which carries a price tag of R469 900 for the TL and R499 900 for the flagship TLX.