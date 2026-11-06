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Foton provides futuristic load-lugging preview with eView Connect

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By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

5 minute read

6 November 2026

01:00 pm

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Foton South Africa has not yet approved the eView Connect for the local market.

Foton premieres futuristic eView Connect electric panel van

Although fitted with a Foton logo, the eView Connect is in fact a rebadged version of the Cavan C1. Picture: Charl Bosch

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Foton concluded parent company BAIC’s Africa Partners Conference in Nelson Mandela Bay last week by showcasing the futuristic eView Connect electric panel van as an alternative to the diesel-powered View C2.

What is it?

Not yet confirmed for South Africa, the eView Connect leverages off of Foton’s Cavan brand, which builds and markets the newcomer under the C1 moniker.

Foton premieres futuristic eView Connect electric panel van
eView Connect has dual sliding side doors and split barn-style rear doors. Picture: Charl Bosch

First shown outside China earlier this year as the Cavan C1, the equivalent Foton variant premiered at the conference in a single trim variant called the Max, which represents the middle derivative between the standard wheelbase and long wheelbase high roof.

Power

Sold in Australia as a Cavan and not as a Foton or Maxus, the displayed eView Connect revealed was confirmed as having the largest of the two battery packs available in its home markets.

Driving a single electric motor mounted on the front axle, the 66.6-kWh unit outputs 125kW/210Nm, which translates to a top speed of 120km/h and a claimed range of 310km.

Dimensions

Dimensionally, the eView Connect is as follows:

  • Length: 5 185mm;
  • Wheelbase: 3 400mm;
  • Height: 1 960mm;
  • Width: 1 810mm.

Fitted with dual sliding side doors and a split barn-door style configuration at the rear, Foton claims a cargo volume of 7.5m3, payload of 1 200kg and a loadbay length of 3 100mm.

Foton premieres futuristic eView Connect electric panel van
The loadbay length measures 3 100mm and the claimed payload stands at 1 200kg. Picture: Charl Bosch

Based on a dedicated EV platform, total cargo space is rated at 8 500-litres and ground clearance at 190mm.

Spec highlights

Unlike the View C2 that premiered last year, no specification details of the eView Connect was released. However, the Cavan version Down Under has the following as standard:

  • 16-inch steel wheels;
  • LED headlights;
  • electric windows and mirrors;
  • air-conditioning;
  • LCD instrument cluster;
  • two-speaker sound system;
  • heated driver’s seat;
  • type-A and type-C USB ports;
  • auto lock/unlock doors.
Foton premieres futuristic eView Connect electric panel van
Exact interior details of the South African-market variant is still to be confirmed. Picture: Charl Bosch

The more extensive array of safety and driver assistance systems include:

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  • dual front airbags;
  • tyre pressure monitor;
  • rear parking sensors;
  • 360-degree camera system;
  • front and rear Cross Traffic Alert;
  • Electronic Stability Control;
  • Adaptive Cruise Control;
  • Automatic Emergency Braking;
  • Forward Collision Warning;
  • Driver Attention Alert;
  • Door Open Warning;
  • Lane Departure Qarning
  • Blind Spot Monitoring;
  • Lane Keep Assist;
  • reverse Automatic Braking;
  • Traffic Jam Assist.

Not yet approved

Priced at $48 990 in Australia, which equates to R561 611 when converted directly and without taxes, confirmation of the eView Connect for South Africa is likely only in 2027.

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