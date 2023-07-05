More spec and tech added as Volkswagen debuts spruced-up T-Cross

By Charl Bosch

A global success since its world debut at the end of 2018, Volkswagen has given its SUV range opening T-Cross what is believed to be its first and final mid-life facelift.

End of the line?

Although branded an important model by Wolfsburg at the time with sales having exceeded 1.2-million units so far, the T-Cross is expected to join the model it is underpinned by, the Polo, to be dropped within the next 24 months as per Volkswagen’s move towards electrification.

Reportedly, this will happen in 2025, a year after the Polo, which will remain in production in South Africa alongside the Polo Vivo at the Kariega Plant, formerly Uitenhage, in the Eastern Cape.

What has changed

As such, the T-Cross’ visual adaptions comprise new headlights with standard LED or the optional Matrix I.Q. Light diodes, an optional illuminated grille bar lifted from the Polo and coupe-styled Taigo, standard silver front and rear skidplates, new LED daytime running lights and restyled LED taillight clusters.

Alloy wheel sizes range from 16 to 17-inches, the latter standard on the R Line in a unique design, with the final revision being a choice of three new colours; Clear Blue Metallic, the Kings Red Metallic from the Golf 8 GTI and the depicted Grape Yellow not available on any other current Volkswagen model.

Depicted R Line gets new 17-inch alloy wheels as standard. Image: Volkswagen.

Inside, the biggest change centres on the infotainment system, which still measures either eight or 9.2-inches, but now moves being integrated into the dashboard, to a freestanding position similar to the step-up T-Roc.

In addition, all models now come standard with a digital instrument cluster measuring between eight and 10-inches depending on the trim level.

Freestanding infotainment system one of the biggest changes inside. Image: Volkswagen.

Also improved are the materials following numerous criticisms, as well as the functionality of the dual-zone climate control, whose touch-sensitive sliders now sport illumination.

While still able to accommodate between 385-litres and 1 281-litres of luggage in the boot, the T-Cross’ final nuance comes in the shape of a removable tow bar now able to accommodate a bicycle rack.

Boot still takes between 385-litres and 1 281-litres of luggage. Image: Volkswagen.

The final new addition is on the safety front, where the semi-autonomous Travel Assist system can be now had, along with an improved Lane Assist system.

No EV or TDI

Up front, Volkswagen has left the T-Cross’ engine options unchanged without any electrical assistance, more than likely in response to production coming to an apparent end.

It therefore means the retention of the 1.0 TSI in two states of tune; 70kW/175Nm and 85kW/200Nm, and the 1.5 TSI Evo rated at 110kW/240Nm. No longer offered, albeit only in Europe, is the 1.6 TDI that made 70kW/250Nm.

Drive continues to be directed to the front wheels only through either a five-speed or six-speed manual gearbox, or a seven-speed DSG.

Wait starts

Heading into production during the third quarter of this year at Pamplona Plant in Spain for European and South African sourced models, eventual sales will commence in early 2024 with pricing to be announced then.

While not yet approved for South Africa, an announcement is likely to be made in due course as a result of the T-Cross being one of the automaker’s most important models.

As such, sales are anticipated to start soon after the European variant reaches dealerships next year.

