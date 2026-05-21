New range opening GAC GS3 Emzoom Nova worth a second look

Nova, for now, becomes the dual most affordable variant in the GS3 Emzoom range.

Having amassed what has seemingly been a steady uptake in sales as monthly figures are unknown, GAC upped its striking Emzoom range to five variants this week with the debut of the new Nova grade.

Fitting in

Set to become the entry-point of the Emzoom range once offset of the special run Comfort Collection ends, the Nova represents a R20 000 credit over the mid-range Executive Collection with the same R359 900 sticker price as the Comfort.

Fast Red debuts as a new colour option exclusively to the Nova. Picture: Charl Bosch

One of three models unveiled at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last year – the other being the plug-in hybrid M8 MPV and all-electric Aion Y Plus – the Nova’s main difference from the Executive involves a specification sheet rejig to keep costs down.

Not included, though, is a different powertrain, as the combination of the 1.5 T-GDI engine and dual-clutch gearbox used on the rest of the Emzoom range has been retained.

Launch route

Officially called GAC GS3 Emzoom Nova, the local launch on the edge of the Johannesburg CBD this week was a relatively short affair given the Nova is a derivative instead of a new model.

Part of the Nova’s unique aesthetic are the 17-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Charl Bosch

As such, the launch route of less than 10km started and finished at Wits University after meandering around the central suburbs of Randburg.

Visual changes

Visually, the Emzoom Nova has been subtly tweaked to differentiate itself from the rest of the range.

Boot space ranges from 341 to 1 271 litres, the same as the rest of the Emzoom range. Picture: Charl Bosch

These include a redesigned model specific black grille, black 17-inch alloy wheels and a new colour option called Fast Red. No changes to the rear facia have taken place.

Dimensionally, the Nova has not been altered either, with same applying to the boot that still accommodates between 341 and 1 271 litres of luggage.

Inside

Unsurprisingly, most of the revisions have taken place inside where feature such as the automatic air conditioning, the seven-inch digital instrument cluster and front parking sensors have all been dropped.

Starting with the Nova, though, all Emzoom derivatives now come standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the latter previously augmented by an external Android device available as an option.

Biggest change to the interior is the digital instrument cluster departing for a part digital, part analogue setup. Picture: Charl Bosch

The inclusion of the new connectivity arrangement means the Nova retains the 10.25-inch infotainment system that comes standard on the entire Emzoom line-up.

However, the seven-inch digital instrument cluster makes way for a 3.5-inch TFT display recessed between an analogue speedometer and tachometer.

Spec

Kept are the LED headlights and fog lamps, the remote engine start, electric windows and mirrors, pop-out door handles, multi-function steering wheel and rear parking sensors.

The 10.25-inch infotainment display now has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. Picture: Charl Bosch

Also standard is:

keyless entry;

push-button start;

cruise control;

two-tone black-and-blue imitation leather upholstery;

dual front airbags;

Hill Start Assist; and

Electronic Stability Programme.

No power change

As mentioned, GAC, whose abbreviation stands for Guangzhou Automobile Group, has stuck with its in-house developed 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 130kW/270Nm.

Feeding this to the front wheels falls to the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Accordingly, GAC claims a 190km/h top speed and 0-100km/h in eight seconds. Fuel consumption is rated at 6.2 L/100 km.

In addition to its powertrain, the Emzoom Nova also keeps the drive mode selector with three settings: Eco, Normal and Sport.

On the move

Given the length of the route, driving the Nova was a more relaxed affair than giving it a spirited caning.

As noted during the launch of the Emzoom two years ago, fit-and-finish is still impressive considering the Nova’s price tag.

However, the change in instrument binnacle means a clear view is now somewhat obscured, even with the driver’s seat dropped all the way to the floor.

What remains is the grippy and well weighted steering wheel, the relatively easy infotainment display and improvement in rear headroom now that a panoramic sunroof is no longer included. Not found wanting either is seat comfort and support.

On the move, the Emzoom’s previously planted ride felt bumpier and imperfections nowhere as smooth as before.

Blue-and-black imitation leather upholstered seats are snug but comfortable. Picture: Charl Bosch

However, this can most likely to be attributed to the less-than-ideal road conditions on the route, as well as the possible move from 18 to 17-inch wheels.

Set to Comfort mode, the engine feels initially sluggish and the response delayed as a result of the typical Chinese vehicle throttle calibration mismatch between the accelerator, engine and transmission.

Once over this, the engine pulls strongly while being paired to a transmission that is equally smooth when out of the low-end dead spot.

Switching to Sport mode comes with an element of caution as not taking due care could lead to wheelspin as a result of the out-of-sync accelerator mapping.

Unsurprisingly, the Nova well feels spritely in its “fastest” setting, which, again, makes the absence of paddle shifters somewhat disappointing.

As with the rest of the Emzoom range, the Nova’s toggle switch selector means a manual override is negated.

However, a standalone Sport setting is present regardless of whether the actual driving mode is switched to Sport or not.

Conclusion

Having been on somewhat of a roller coaster after cutting the price tag of the Emzoom between R50 000 and R80 000 in January last year amidst criticism of it being too expensive, GAC’s latest reduction with the arrival of the Nova can be seen as carrying more merit.

Feeling more premium than its price now suggests, the Nova can now be considered a real threat not only to equivalent legacy brand offerings, but certain offerings from its countrymen as well.

Colours

In total, GAC has made a choice of six colours available:

white;

Graphite Grey;

Star Silver;

Moonlight Grey;

Fast Red;

Galaxy Lilac.

Price

As with the rest of the Emzoom range, the Nova’s price tag includes a lifetime warranty for the first owner and a two-year/30 000km service plan.