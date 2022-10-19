Gazoo Racing jacket handed to Toyota RAV4

Charl Bosch

Toyota’s promise earlier this month of expanding its GR Sport range rather than focusing solely on the step-up GR models, has been further fulfilled by the addition of the RAV4 GR Sport.

Confirming a rumour mentioned three years ago, albeit in reference to full-bore GR model similar to the GR Yaris, the inclusion of the RAV4 GR Sport ups Toyota’s European Gazoo Racing model count to six after the Corolla, C-HR, Yaris, Yaris Cross and Hilux South Africa will be getting before the end of this year.

In-line with the GR principle, only three colours will be offered on the RAV4 GR Sport.

As with the majority of most European Toyota models, the GR Sport applique solely applies to hybrid models as a conventional petrol-powered RAV4 can no longer be had on the Old Continent.

Externally, the Gazoo Racing touches consist of five double-spoke gloss 19-inch alloy wheels, GR front and rear bumpers as well as door sills, a black mesh grille with GR badging, piano key black wheel arches and a GR Sport badge on the tailgate.

In-line with the GR corporate logo, the RAV4 GR Sport’s colour chart spans three hues; white, silver and red, with the final bespoke exterior detail being dark silver lettering on hybrid models and gunmetal grey on the plug-in hybrid.

Inside, the RAV4 GR Sport receives the upgraded 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system available on the European designated Corolla and Corolla Cross, as well as electric front seats, a panoramic rear-view monitor, Pre-Collision Assist and Emergency Steering Assist.

Beside the Gazoo Racing touches, the RAV4 GR Sport boasts a new infotainment system and digital instrument cluster.

Gazoo Racing add-ons though include suede and faux leather sport seats with GR headrests, a GR starter button, gunmetal grey inlays, a GR steering wheel and GR floor mats.

Similar to the Corolla Cross GR Sport and the Hilux GR Sport, Toyota has stiffened-up the RAV4 GR Sport’s springs and shock absorbers and fitted a sportier suspension, but in a reversal of the latter, without any additional grunt.

E-Four all-wheel-drive system standard on all models, though with 225 kW in the case of the plug-in hybrid.

This means unchanged outputs of 163 kW in hybrid models and 225 kW in the plug-in hybrid known as the RAV4 Prime in the United States. Standard fare on both the E-Four all-wheel-drive system, a CVT and, in the case of the Prime, a claimed all-electric range of 63km.

Officially confirmed for Europe from the final quarter of this year, the RAV4 GR Sport remains a no-no for South Africa, but following the addition of the Corolla Cross GR Sport and emphasis on hybrid models added earlier this year, don’t be surprised if it does become available in 2023.