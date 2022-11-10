Better safe than sorry: Make your vehicle December ready

Motoring Reporter

The upshot of simply getting into the car and going becomes a touchy subject when mentioned in the same breath as the word maintenance.

The adage of “prevention is cure” rings out more loudly than ever when it comes to the December holidays.

As such, the Automobile Association (AA) has identified a number of measures holidaymakers should apply before leaving for a expanded time of “fun in the sun”.

All pumped-up and legal

One of the most obvious and important, new or still legal limit tyres pumped to the correct pressure requires prevalence before setting off. Just as crucial is the condition and presence of the spare wheel, it could well be required when disaster strikes.

Underneath the bonnet and on the screen

Regular vehicle maintenance, arguably, doesn’t apply to most drivers once the warranty or service plan expires. Most likely due to costs, it is an aspect that must be adhered to when setting off, especially from a mechanical standout.

ALSO READ: Festive season tips to save at the pumps

In addition, it is worth checking the condition of the battery, resolution of the headlights and just as importantly, the rubbers of the windscreen wipers.

Enough stopping power

Similar to tyres, the condition of a car’s brakes is overlooked, again most likely as a result of costing too much. However, inadequate stopping power could result in a much higher price.

It is, therefore, essential to check the brake pads, brake calipers, pedal pressure, fluids and discs before setting off.

When you have to stop

As trivial as it often sounds, having the right equipment in an emergency is key. Besides a cellphone, other essential bits of kit include a jack, triangle, medical kit, torch and, as a further bonus, a wheel brace in the case of a puncture.

Speed

When everything settles down, there is question of speed. A topic debated time-in and time-out over years, the simple solution is sticking to the limit.

As much as some drivers are known to be impatient, speed doesn’t lead to a quicker destination arrival, but often the same fate as reckless driving.

Sticking to the limit and rules of the roads with due diligence and without becoming impenitent more often than not leads to a safe arrival and lots of “fun in the sun”.

Rest and swap

Another factor present in many festive season accidents is fatigue. When travelling alone, be sure to pull-over or rest every two hours before setting off again.

Get enough sleep beforehand and when travelling with a passenger, swap seats and rest, but only if the accomplice has a valid licence.

For information, also visit dekraauto.co.za.