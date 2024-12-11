England overcome poor conditions to grab 2-1 series win over Proteas

The hosts were anchored by captain Laura Wolvaardt before the weather interruption.

Members of the England team celebrate a wicket during the third ODI against South Africa in Potchefstroom. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

England shook off a rain delay last night to wrap up a 2-1 series victory over South Africa, picking up a six-wicket win on the DLS method in the third and final women’s one-day international (ODI) in Potchefstroom.

Initially set a target of 234 runs to win, rain and lightning delayed England’s innings and they were left chasing 152 to win off 23 overs.

All-rounder Marizanne Kapp got the hosts off to a spectacular start with the ball, taking two wickets in the first over of England’s innings and removing skipper Heather Knight in the fifth over.

However, opening batter Tammy Beaumont bashed her 22nd career ODI half-century, and she received solid support from the touring team’s middle order.

Beaumont made 65 not out as she laid the foundation, while Amy Jones was unbeaten on 49, with the duo guiding their side to 153/4 with four overs to spare.

Proteas innings

Earlier, having been sent in to bat, the Proteas were again anchored by captain Laura Wolvaardt, who hit 61 runs off 68 balls at the top of the order.

Playing her 101st ODI, it was the skipper’s 34th career half-century, and her second fifty of the series after contributing 59 not out in the opening match in Kimberley last week.

Wolvaardt held her team together, with the rest of the SA side combining well and carrying them to 233/8, with eight of the Proteas batters reaching double figures.

England’s bowlers also produced a solid all-round effort, preventing partnerships from running away from them.

Sophie Ecclestone managed to pin back the hosts, returning 2/26 from 10 overs, while Charlie Dean (2/52) and Alice Capsey (2/59) took two wickets each.

Both teams were hit by injuries during the ODI series decider, with England’s Kate Cross leaving the field in the first over of the match due to a back spasm, and Lara Goodall picking up a knee injury while fielding for the Proteas.

England’s month-long tour of South Africa, which also included a 3-0 win for the tourists in the three-match T20 series, will close with a Test match in Bloemfontein starting on Sunday.