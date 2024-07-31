Global NCAP ‘disappointed’ at latest #SaferCarsforAfrica report

In all three cases, a poor vehicle structure and lack of more than two airbags received significant signalling-out.

Latest vehicles tested by Global NCAP failed to get more than two stars. Image: Global NCAP

Road safety body, Global NCAP, has expressed its disappointment at the latest round of crash tests that saw none of the three vehicles evaluated crack a three-star rating as part of its #SaferCarsforAfrica campaign.

“Double standards” needs ousting

Still headed by the soon to be discontinued Mahindra XUV 300 – the only vehicle to have obtained the maximum five stars so far – the latest findings saw two stars for adult protection being given to the Kia Pegas, and Renault Triber, and one for the Suzuki Ertiga.

In a statement on Wednesday, Global NCAP Secretary General, Alejandro Furas, said, “Global brands like Renault, Kia, and Maruti Suzuki offer such a low safety performance in markets like South Africa whilst achieving much higher levels of protection in many other global markets. Don’t African consumers deserve the same level of safety?”.

Similarly, Automobile Association (AA) of South Africa Chairman, Sikkie Kajee, remarked that while the AA remains concerned about what he described as “double-standards” based on the respective brands’ better ratings in Europe and Asia, “we are confident they will use these results to improve their safety moving forward”.

Findings

Kia Pegas

In publishing its findings, the origination noted that while the Russian-made Pegas does offer dual front airbags, it lacks stability control and side airbags, the latter being a factor for what it described as “marginal protection to the chest”, but “adequate” protection of the head and abdomen, and “good” protection to the pelvis”.

It, however, deducted points for the actual structure being unstable and for ISOFIX mounts that didn’t adhere to Global NCAP requirements. Child safety though was still award four stars.

Neck and hood protection for those seated in the front was described as “good”, though chest protection only obtained a “marginal” rating.

Renault Triber

As with the Pegas, the Indian-made seven-seat Triber also suffered from a poor body structure, lack of ISOFIX mounting points and inclusion of only two airbags, plus the lack of stability control.

Front passenger head and neck protection obtained a “good” rating, although protection for the driver’s chest in both side and frontal collisions garnered a “weak” rating.

The same also applies to child protection where the lack of ISOFIX “exposed” the crash test dummy’s head in both forward and side impact scenarios.

A lack of three-point safety belts across all seven seats are resulted in more lost points.

Suzuki Ertiga

Sold by Toyota under the Rumion name as part of the joint venture with Suzuki’s Maruti’s division in India, the Ertiga was judged to have a structure verging on “borderline unstable” despite faring well in side impact crashes.

Signalled out for only having lap belts at the rear and for faulty seatbelt pre-tensioners, the presence of dual front airbags but no side support, still netted a “good” rating for head, pelvis and abdomen protection, but an “adequate” classification for chest guarding.

Safety for an infant was described as “poor” with the damaged footwell attracting the biggest concern due to the pedals having moved.

Head and neck protection for driver and passenger received a “good” rating, while chest protection for judged to be “good” for the latter and “marginal” for the former.

From good to bad

Upping the number of vehicles tested by Global NCAP since 2017 to 22, a total of four four-star ratings have been given out so far, while eight three-star rating have been awarded.

Since 2017, a total of 22 vehicles have been crash tested as part of Global NCAP’s #SaferCarsforAfrica drive. Image: Global NCAP

Besides the Pegas and Triber, other two star vehicle include the Renault Kwid and discontinued Haval H1, while the Ertiga ties with the also axed Datsun Go+ as one of only two vehicles with a single star grading.

Remaining last with zero stars is the Chery QQ3, the Nissan NP300 Hardbody and the Great Wall Motors Steed 5 – the latter the only one of the trio still left in production.

