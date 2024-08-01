No more hiding as Volkswagen sheds new Transporter’s disguise

Based on the Ford Transit Custom and Tourneo Custom, the Transporter remains unconfirmed for South Africa for now.

Only seen in disguised form until now, the all-new Volkswagen Transporter has officially been revealed without any disguise. Image: Volkswagen

Systemically teased since December last year, Volkswagen has released the first camouflaged-free images of the all-new Transporter in preparation for its seemingly imminent world reveal.

Known details

The third vehicle from its commercial division to form part of its partnership with Ford, the others being the Caddy based on the Transit Connect and the Amarok spun-off of the Ranger, the Transit Custom/Tourneo Custom-based Transporter differs completely from the T7 Multivan as it will be offered either as a panel van, single or double cab, Kombi or a now nine-seat option in the Caravelle.

While the latter remains the flagship variant, it adopts the same trim level nomenclatures as the Amarok in the form base, Life, Style and off-road inspired PanAmericana – the latter part of the Transporter range since 2001 when it debuted on the T5.

Subtle details have taken place inside from that of the Tourneo Custom. Note: Caravelle Style depicted. Image: Volkswagen

Based on the same platform as the Transit Custom with dimensions of 5 050 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 3 100 mm and a width of 2 032 mm, the Transporter will also offer a long wheelbase variant with an overall length of 5 450 mm and wheelbase of 3 500 mm.

Consequently, the loading compartment in the panel van increases from 2 602 mm behind the metal bulkhead to 3 002 mm and the loading volume from 5.8m3 to 9.0m3 with the optional high roof. Also known is the claimed payload ranging from 1 000 kg to 1 300 kg and the tow rating of 2 800 kg.

Approved spec

Unseen until now, the official exterior images show a design similar not only to the T7 Multivan, but also the all-electric ID. Buzz.

At the rear, the E-shaped light clusters have been carried over from the Amarok, and the tailgate revised to appear different from the Transit Custom.

Spec

Base and Life

Although shown in Style guise in the case of the Caravelle, differences in specification will apply, namely the mentioned nine seats trimmed in fabric, new side airbags and a 10-speaker sound system in the unbadged base variant.

Stepping up to the Life brings colour-coded mirror caps and door handles, height adjustable front seats with lumbar support and an armrest for the driver, 16-inch alloy wheels, three USB ports at the rear and model-specific decorative inserts.

Style

The mentioned Style swaps the 16-inch wheels for 17-inch alloys, the LED headlights for Matrix diodes and the body-coloured strip on the grille for a chrome piece.

Along with LED taillight clusters, the Style boasts tri-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, sun blinds in the second row, keyless entry, folding electric mirrors, leatherette seats and from the options list, a panoramic roof plus a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

PanAmericana

PanAmericana will serve as flagship on the Caravelle and Transporter. Image: Volkswagen

Although shown as being based on the panel van, the PanAmericana’s other unique exterior pieces include all-terrain tyres wrapped in 19-inch Indianapolis alloy wheels, a protective film at the base of the boot lid and illuminated stainless steel treadplates.

Unique to the interior are fabric seats with PanAmericana embroidered backrests and colour-coded stitch work.

Standard across all

In addition to the Volkswagen-specific steering, all Transporter and Caravelle models come standard with the 12-inch digital instrument cluster and 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the latter with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Wolfsburg’s own software rather than Dearborn’s SYNC 4A.

All model comes standard with a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 12-inch instrument cluster. Image: Volkswagen

Lower-down, a partition separating the cab from the loading area comes standard on the panel van and a six-speaker audio system on the Kombi, while notable safety and driver assistance systems, depending on the trim grade, involve Autonomous Emergency Braking and Lane Change Assist.

Diesel, EV and Hybrid power

Up front, the Transporter eschews the current T6.1’s Volkswagen-made engines for Ford’s 2.0-litre Panther turbodiesel in three states of tune; 81 kW, 110 kW and 125 kW.

The standard transmission on the former pair is a six-speed manual with the option, of an eight-speed automatic, being the sole option for the 125 kW variant and not available on the 81 kW. Additionally, the 4Motion four-wheel-drive system will be offered on the middle variant solely.

Under Volkswagen’s eHybrid designation, the plug-in hybrid combines a normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol engine with a 11.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack for a total system output of 171 kW. The standard transmission is a uniquely tuned eight-speed automatic, with the claimed all-electric range being 57 km.

Rounding the Transporter range off are three electric models, all motivated by an 83-kWh lithium-ion battery pack in three states of tune; 100 kW, 160 kW and 210 kW.

Debuting later is an entry-level model with a 64-kWh battery pack instead of 54-kWh as previously rumoured.

Compared to the eHybrid and TDI, the EV sends its amount of twist to the rear axle only with an all-wheel-drive set to be added at a later stage.

More soon

Its official debut still to be announced, the release of the images indicates an imminent debut as a starting price of €36 780 (R722 859) has already been approved in Germany.

For the time being, the Transporter, which will not be marketed under the T7 name, remains an unknown entity for South Africa as the dated T6.1’s replacement, however, expect more details about a likely local market unveiling to emerge within the coming weeks.

