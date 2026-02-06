Motoring

Golf GTI 8.5 paves way for Volkswagen’s 2026 product rollout

Jaco Van Der Merwe

6 February 2026

Polo GTI 20 Edition, T7 Caravelle, new T-Roc and Amarok Walkinshaw introduced this year.

VW Golf GTI 8.5 leads 2026 product rollout

The Golf GTI 8.5 showcased in Kariega on 4 February 2026. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

This is a big year for Volkswagen in terms of showcasing new products and it is quite fitting that the iconic VW Golf GTI Mk 8.5 will officially open the dancefloor in a matter of weeks.

Much delayed over fuel standard issues, the new Golf GTI was finally approved for Mzansi last year. It was showcased at the Festival of Motoring at Kyalami in August and again at the VW annual product Indaba in Kariega this week.

The pocket rocket’s 2.0 TSI petrol engine produces 195kW of power and 370Nm of torque. It is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG transmission. VW claims that it will sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 5.9 seconds.

Golf GTI drive coming up

The Citizen Motoring will finally get behind the wheel of the latest Golf GTI in Sandton later this month during its official media drive.

VW will also be rolling out two new Polo derivatives, the Vivo Xpress and Polo GTI Edition 20, before April. The Kariega-built Xpress is a brand-new light commercial vehicle offering of which the rear seats have been removed in favour of an enlarged cargo hold, while the 20 Edition is in celebration of the Polo GTI’s 20th anniversary.

Three new Amarok derivatives are planned for the second quarter of the year. These include a 125kW Style model, a Dark Label and the 222kW Adventura.

ALSO READ: Wait over: Volkswagen prices eagerly awaited Golf 8.5 GTI

Caravelle breaks new ground

Also scheduled to make its debut by mid-year is the highly-anticipated T7 Caravelle. The van will usher in a new era for VW locally as the German carmaker’s first plug-in hybrid.

The new VW T-Roc will be rolled out in the third quarter. An automatic derivative of the Caddy and the Amarok Walkinshaw will follow in the last quarter of the year.

