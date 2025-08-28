Wait over: Volkswagen prices eagerly awaited Golf 8.5 GTI

Supply constraints means the GTI will, initially, be a launch model of which 300 have been secured for 2025.

Long delayed due to South Africa’s poor fuel quality, Volkswagen officially confirmed price and specification of the Golf 8.5 GTI during the official media of the Kyalami Festival of Motoring on Thursday (28 August).

Launch model

Announced as Wolfsburg’s headline unveiling last week, the Mk 8.5 will, initially, have a limited run of 300 units this year, before supply returns to normal in 2026.

Now available for pre-ordering, the GTI has the same power specification as the European model after what the brand described as “intensive” working to configure it to local fuel standards.

Full power

Joining the existing Golf 8.5 range until now made-up of the four 1.4 TSI models, the GTI’s 2.0 TSI unit develops the full 195kW/370Nm directed to the front wheels through a seven-speed DSG.

New 19-inch Queenstown will be standard.

Top speed is limited to 250 km/h with the 0-100 km/h dash taking 5.9 seconds.

As part of its dynamic switch-up, the Dynamic Chassis Control System and XDS electronic front differential are both included.

Spec

In terms of spec, the GTI will ride on 19-inch Queenstown alloy wheels as standard, and further include the LED Plus headlights, the illuminated Volkswagen badge and front light bar, Vienna leather seats with red stitching, a perforated leather steering wheel and a bespoke GTI starter button.

Take pride of place inside is the new 12.9-inch infotainment system.

Also standard are GTI floor mats, the panoramic sunroof, alloy pedals, Adaptive Cruise Control, a reverse camera, the 10-inch Digital Cockpit instrument cluster, Park Assist, Front Assist and the 12.9-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and integrated satellite navigation.

Price

Differentiated, for the first three 300 units, solely by choice of colour, the Mk 8.5 Golf GTI will have a sticker price of R908 000, a hike of R54 600 over the outgoing Mk 8.

As with the 1.4 TSI, the sticker price includes a three-year/120 000 km warranty and a five-year/90 000 km service plan.

