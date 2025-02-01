Toyota Corolla Cross raises game to weather Chinese onslaught

Dashing new looks and more onboard tech will out SA's favourite SUV in good stead.

The Toyota Corolla Cross might be the best-selling SUV in South Africa, but the Japanese carmaker is not resting on its laurels.

Toyota last month rolled out the facelifted Corolla Cross, an update the manufacturer deems necessary to keep the crossover as appealing as possible amid the relentless influx of Chinese offerings.

The upgrades include styling enhancements and more tech, two areas which undeniably boosts offerings from the People Republic’s overall appeal.

Four trims levels, two powertrains

The four Corolla Cross trim levels have been kept unchanged in the Xi, Xs, Xr and GR Sport, while the two powertrain options are also carried over. These include the naturally aspirated 1.8-litre petrol engine producing 103kW of power and 172Nm and torque and the self-charging hybrid which combines the 1.8-litre mill with an electric motor and battery pack for total outputs of 90kW/143Nm. Both powertrains are mated to CVT with the twist going to the front wheels.

The most obvious exterior change is the front end, where the single grille has been split into an upper part connection the newly designed LED headlamps and a lower section finished in a geometric gradient pattern which is not completely strange from the Lexus design philosophy. Flanking the lower grille, accentuated bumper vents create a more dynamic appearance. GR-S models will meanwhile not adapt the exterior changes.

Top models feature an electric tailgate with kick sensor. Picture: Toyota

The only change at the rear are newly designed taillights.

Corolla Cross Xr and GR-S models feature bi-beam LED lamps and LED daytime running lights, LED tail, fog and stop lamps as well as sequential turn signal lamps.

Two new hues, Oxide Bronze and Brass Gold, have been added to the colour palette.

More tech inside Corolla Cross

Inside, the Black and Terra Rosa trim is carried over, while the seats now featruing a new design and brown accents. Reclining rear seats have also been introduced for added comfort.

The base spec Xi comes with a 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while the other grades are fitted with 10.1-inch screen, all featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

While the Corolla Cross Xi and Xs feature 4.2-inch and 7-inch TFT displays between analog dials in the instrument cluster, Xr and GR-S models now come standard with 12.3-inch fully digital cluster which feature personalised themes.

The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Picture: Toyota

New parking brake

The foot parking brake has made way for an electric parking brake operated from the centre console. It features alongside other standard spec like reverse camera, Type-C USB ports, rear vents, smart entry and rear occupant detection.

Corolla Cross Xs models receive leather seats, shift level, gear lever and steering wheel and dual-zone aircon. In addition, Xr and GR-S models get 360-degree panoramic view monitor and electric tailgate with kick sensor.

Standard safety features across the range include five airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-hold control, vehicle stability control and rear parking sensors, while Xs models get front parking sensors.

Xr and GR-S models get seven airbags and the full Toyota Safety Sense system which include the likes of adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist.

The Cross interior clad in Black leatherwork. Picture: Toyota

Smooth operator

A launch drive between Johannesburg and Muldersdrift reminded The Citizen Motoring us why the Cross is so popular. And it proves that a properly calibrated drivetrain, something the Chinese carmakers are still struggling with, makes a huge difference.

The 1.8-litre makes a strong statement with its smooth power delivery. You do lose a bit of oomph in the hybrid. But you’ll struggle finding anything that will match its fuel economy which Toyota claims is 4.3L/100km.

Toyota has certainly introduced the updates at the right time. It should ensure the Corolla Cross remains Mzansi’s favourite new energy vehicle and SUV. And keep the Chinese at bay. For the time being at least.

Toyota Corolla Cross pricing

Corolla Cross 1.8 Xi – R414 800

Corolla Cross 1.8 Xs – R452 200

Corolla Cross 1.8 Xs HEV – R494 400

Corolla Cross 1.8 XR – R501 500

Corolla Cross 1.8 XR HEV – R545 200

Corolla Cross 1.8 GR-S – R518 200

Corolla Cross 1.8 GR-S HEV – R561 700

*All Corolla Cross models come with six-services/90 000km service plan and a three-year/100 000km warranty. HEV models carry an eight-year warranty on the hybrid battery.