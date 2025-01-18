Haval H7 shows why it can become GWM’s new Big Dog

Although delayed from its supposed launch last year, the H7 has shown itself to be a quality new market entrant, unlike current fuel standards.

Although supposed to have arrived last year, Great Wall Motors (GWM) formally opted to introduce the Haval H7 this year as the most off-road focused SUV to wear the Haval nameplate since the long discontinued H9.

Off the leash

Known as the Haval Big Dog in China, the now second generation received a surprise approval for South Africa at GWM’s product restructuring event almost 12 months ago as one of four local market-bound products.

Part of what GWM calls its Dragon range of SUVs, the H7’s forms further part of the mentioned realigning aimed at building GWM as a single brand rather than a divisional one as the case is in China.

Essentially, this means South Africa follows the same principle as Australia, where all non-commercial vehicles are now called GWM Haval instead of only GWM or Haval.

Rear facia adopts a rounded design and makes the H7 appear more compact than the H6.

The fifth model after the Jolion, Ora, Tank 300 and Tank 500 to conform to this product simplification, the officially titled GWM Haval H7 also becomes the marque’s new flagship unibody SUV above the H6, but below Tank’s ladder-frame 300.

Arguably as distinct if not a bit more than the latter, the local launch on the outskirts of Johannesburg proved more than surprising, but also unnerving as the final section that went as far as Pretoria and Cullinan had to be conducted in a P500 bakkie for a reason immediate attention now more than ever needs looking at.

Not a sour lemon

Styled in a retro fashion with a choice of four colours being available; grey, orange, Hamilton White, and Sun Black, the H7 uses the same L.E.M.O.N. platform as the H6, but with a more aggressive frontal appearance, an elongated bonnet and a rounded rear that makes it more compact than the H6 and even the sportier H6 GT.

Colour palette spans four hues, the depicted shade being Hamilton White.

Mounted on 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, the local line-up comprises three models and two engine options, with a single variant offering a unique four-wheel-drive system that omits a low range transfer case but nets an electronically locking rear differential, off-road cruise control and five dedicated off-road modes.

Eschewing the latter system doesn’t result in differences to the H7’s dimensions as all models have a ground clearance of 200 mm, an approach angle of 24-degrees, breakover of 19-degrees and a departure angle of 30-degrees.

Claimed boot space is 483-litres with the rear seats up.

In turn, boot space is rated at 483-litres or a maximum of 1 463-litres with the 60/40 split rear seat tilted forward.

Petrol or hybrid bite

As for the powertrains, the H7 starts off with a brand-new 2.0 T-GDI that sends 170kW/380Nm to the front or all four wheels through a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The only variant to offer the all-paw gripping system, the 2.0 T-GDI comes in two grades; Luxury and Super Luxury, with the former having a tow rating of 1 500 kg and the latter 2 000 kg.

Although previewed at the launch, the petrol-hybrid H7 HEV will only go on-sale in the second quarter of the year.

Set to arrive in the second quarter of the year, but shown at the launch, the H7 HEV combines the 1.5 T-GDI engine from the Jolion with an electric motor and battery pack for a total system output of 179kW/530Nm.

Paired to the DHT, or Dedicated Hybrid Transmission, the H7 HEV will only be offered with front-wheel-drive in Super Luxury spec, with the same 1 500 kg tow rating as the 2.0 T-GDI Luxury.

You want spec?

In typical Chinese fashion, GWM has left little to chance features-wise, as items on the Luxury include heated leather seats with the driver’s chair being electric, a heated steering wheel, electric tailgate, an eight-speaker dts sound system, Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights, keyless entry, push-button start and dual-zone climate control.

Further inclusion is a 14.6-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a frameless rear-view mirror, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof and a drive mode selector with five settings; Eco, Standard, Auto, Sport and Snow.

Interior feels premium and is dominated by a chunky centre console.

The extensive array of safety and driver assistance systems includes six airbags, a 540-degree surround-view camera system, Corner Brake Control, Adaptive Cruise Control and Autonomous Emergency Braking and Lane Departure Warning, as well as

Lane Keep Assist;

Rollover Mitigation;

Lane Centring Assist;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Driver Attention Alert;

Traffic Sign Recognition;

Lane Change Assist;

Traffic Jam Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Reverse Automatic Braking

Besides its diff-lock, off-road cruise control and added drive modes of Mud, Sand, Grass/Gravel and Uneven Roads in the case of the 4WD, stepping-up to the Super Luxury adds a hands-free electric tailgate, a wireless smartphone charger, ambient lighting, head-Up Display and ventilated front chairs with the passenger’s being electric.

A drive cut short

As mentioned, only the conventional petrol was provided and although plans were in place to sample both 2WD and 4WD models, matters, unfortunately, didn’t go as planned.

Setting off in the Luxury, the apparent meagre outputs of the new engine on paper, especially its torque figure, proved unfounded.

Centre console gets the same aircraft-inspired gear lever as the Tank 300, Tank 500, and P500, as well as physical buttons and dials.

Despite the lingering Chinese vehicle presence of a slow-to-react throttle, the delay in the H7 isn’t as irksome as on other products, as the eventual response, even in Eco mode, was strong, if undramatic.

What’s more, the calibration of the dual-clutch ‘box worked just as well, however, once in Sport mode or even Comfort, the sensitivity of the throttle changed and required a steadier foot as a sudden prod would lead to the gearbox becoming flustered and the wheels noticeably scrabbling for grip.

Infotainment system measures 14.6-inch infotainment and has been lifted directly from the Tank 500 and GWM P500.

More impressive was the H7’s ride and its ability to soak-up even the worst sections of the launch route without sending shudders or nasty vibrations into the cabin.

Unfortunately, the chance to try out the Super Luxury and the H7’s off-road prowess never materialised, as mere kilometres from the lunch stop where we were to change cars, our dog lost all its bite and died without warning.

Oversized, chunky door handles provide a hint as to the H7’s off-road promises.

While my driving partner and I did our best to bring the H7 back to life, the “ctrl-alt-dlt” method of switch-off, switch-on failed, thus requiring us to wait for assistance.

As none of the other vehicles were affected, the eventual diagnosis by the GWM technicians was that the growing issue of contaminated fuel had played a part.

Seat comfort is good with Super Luxury models having electric, heated and ventilated chairs in the front.

While the H7 eventually started, the spluttering engine note and virtually no throttle response led to the conclusion that it had gone into “safe mode” and then automatically shutdown to avoid mechanical damage as a result of the dirty 95.

Conclusion

A scourge that sadly relegated us to the P500 HEV bakkie for the rest of the route back to Johannesburg, the shorter-and-normal drive still held a positive impression of a product that felt well put together, looked distinctive and different, and performed better than expected when asked to bite a bit harder.

GWM has opted to call the newcomer H7 rather than sticking with the Big Dog nameplate as in China.

Ultimately, it all comes down to price, and while the H7 plays the premium role more so than the H6, it comes across as a strongly valued package destined to only increase GWM’s stock further.

Price

Included with each H7’s price tag is a seven-year/75 000 km service plan, a GWM Haval first seven-year/200 000 km warranty and on the HEV, a eight-year/150 000 km battery warranty.

H7 2.0 T-GDI Luxury DCT – R601 950

H7 2.0 T-GDI Super Luxury 4WD DCT – R671 950

H7 1.5T HEV Super Luxury DHT – R730 950

