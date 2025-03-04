New P300 ups GWM’s premium bakkie onslaught significantly more

Revised exterior and interior brings not only a new name, but also the more powerful 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine.

Exterior changes are easy to spot in deafferenting the P300 from the P-Series. Image: Charl Bosch

While it holds the distinction of being the only Chinese brand not have exited and then returned to South Africa with its line-up of bakkies and SUVs, Great Wall Motors (GWM) arguably only broke the mould when it launched in the P-Series five years ago.

Perception changer

Although successes with the Steed, Steed 5 and earlier model had already set the brand on course for what has now been 18 years, the P-Series stepped matters up dramatically as the first true upscale alternative to the Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max, Toyota Hilux and Volkswagen Amarok.

Despite having required a name change from the Chinese Poer, pronounced power, to P-Series for obvious reasons, the imposing GWM not only cemented its place as the best-selling non-South African-made bakkie behind the Hilux, Ranger, D-Max and Mahindra Pik Up, but also the catalyst for the incoming generation of bakkies from the People’s Republic.

Topped by the P500 last year as its flagship local model, the unveiling of the facelift P-Series towards the end of last year in China marked a transition away from P-Series as the nameplate moniker in select export markets.

Eventual range expansion

As a means of aligning with the P500, known as the Shanhai Cannon in China, and not using the Poer name outright i.e. GWM Poer, the facelift P-Series now becomes the P300 in what effectively becomes a gradual product roll-out that will see P-Series being phased-out entirely before year-end.

In this regard, the initial P300 range will be sold in tandem with the P-Series, but at the expense of the latter’s top variants.

As such, the LT and off-road focused LTD versions of the P-Series fall away, leaving the nomenclatures as the pair of initial denominators for the P300.

Arriving in the second quarter, the LS will replace the P-Series DLX and LS, while the third quarter will see the P-Series SX make way for the P300 with the same grade name.

Until the second quarter, only double cabs will make-up the P300 range, followed by the single cabs from the third quarter.

‘Old” diesel staying

Aside from the DLX grade being no more, the same won’t apply to the 2.0-litre turbodiesel that has been the sole option across the entire P-Series until now.

The in-house developed 120kW/400Nm mill will, therefore, prevail in the P300, but only underneath the bonnets of the SX and LS and more than likely, in the single cabs as well.

For the LT and LTD, the mid-life update and name change means spells the introduction of the all-new 2.4-litre oil-burner developed for the Tank 300, but first made available, on local soil, as an alternative to the 2.0-litre hybrid on the P500.

New on the outside

The national launch in Johannesburg last week, which started and ended in Sandton with sections of the Cradle of Humankind serving as a backdrop, saw the engine in combination with the other revisions making an immediate impact in “separating” the P300 from the P-Series.

Aesthetically, the P300’s transformation consists of 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels across all trim levels, a smaller grille now with a silver finish that cuts into the lower sides of the new bumper, redesigned LED headlights and new wheel arches.

Rear changes aren’t as prominent as those at the front.

At the rear, the step integrated into the top section of the tailgate remains, however, the gate itself now sports a block letter GWM badge below the newly gloss black finished handle.

A new bumper and restyled light clusters round the rear off, together with standard roof rails and a rejigged colour palette comprising six hues; white, grey, black, Pittsburgh Silver, Swarovski Blue and Mars Red.

Massive improvement inside

More substantial are the changes inside where the dashboard has been redesigned to mirror that of the P500.

Reworked interior comes as the biggest improvement over that of the P-Series.

Besides the same steering wheel as its senior sibling, the nine-inch infotainment system makes way for a freestanding 12.3-inch display with a more simplified interface, less sub-menus, physical shortcut buttons at its base and vertical touch-sensitive switches on right-hand side.

Also housing switchgear for the dual-zone climate control now that the previous button-heavy panel has been dropped, which required a redesigned of the air vents, the system features wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and doubles-up as the display for the 360-degree surround-view camera system.

Elsewhere, the P-Series’ integrated instrument cluster makes way for a freestanding seven-inch display, while the steering wheel itself gains a heating function on the LTD only.

Centre console from the Tank 300 and 500 has been carried over into the P300.

Upgraded materials, black leather upholstery and a Tank-inspired centre console, complete with an upgraded wireless smartphone charger and chunky gear lever, rounds the interior off.

Loaded spec sheet

On the specification front, and besides the items already mentioned, both LT and LTD are outfitted with push-button start and keyless entry, side-steps, a sunroof, electrically folding mirrors, a six-speaker sound system, heated and electric front seats and a pair of USB ports.

As for safety, GWM has made six airbags standard, along with a tyre pressure monitor, trailer sway control, Adaptive Cruise Control, rear parking sensors, Traffic Sign Recognition, Driver Attention Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Jam Alert and Lane Keep Assist.

Instrument cluster measures seven-inches and now sits on top of the steering column as opposed to being integrated as on the P-Series.

Given its off-road applique, consisting of a winch, snorkel, chunkier bumpers, full-length underbody protection and lower profile wheels, the LTD loses out on the front parking sensors, Blind Sport Detection, Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Reverse Automatic Braking systems.

It does, however, get a heavier-duty cooling system, seven airbags, an electronic front diff-lock to go with the rear already included on the LT, an expanded array of off-road modes, a transparent chassis-view display, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel and off-road unique side-steps.

The drive

Said to have undergone more than six million kilometres of testing, the P300 retains the same dimensions as the P-Series, but with an increase in tow rating to 3 000 kg for two-wheel-drive models, and 3 500 kg for four-wheel-drive variants.

As before, all-paw gripping models receive a low range transfer and in the case of the LTD, a Crawl Function in 4L. The varying torque-on-demand system has been standard included across all models regardless of the drive wheels.

Out on the launch route, which could only be conducted from behind the wheel of the LT 4×4, the immediate differences are evident, the first being the much improved infotainment system and fit-and-finish.

Step integrated into the tailgate has been carried over from the P-Series.

That being said, the inclusion of the sunroof impacts badly on rear passenger headroom and one more than a few occasions, the indicators wouldn’t self-cancel when negotiating a corner or switch lanes.

The biggest irritation though remains an all too familiar one that partly tarnishes the P300’s centrepiece, its new engine.

As with the majority of Chinese vehicles, the P300 is saddled with a slow-to-react throttle that once depressed, leaves it feeling lethargic and without any go until a few seconds later.

Massively better than on the P-Series, once on the move, the oil-burner pulls strong and with considerably less vocal input than the 2.0-litre as a result of refinements to it and more soundproofing materials inside.

Front seats are electric, heated and in the case of the LT, ventilated as well.

Producing 135kW/480Nm, the internally named GW4D24 mill comes mated to a ZF-sourced nine-speed automatic gearbox, which itself proved a slick and smooth worker once the initial throttle calibration pause diminishes.

Noticeably more refined than the P-Series with very little noise seeping into the cabin, revisions to the P300’s suspension are more of a mixed bag as cut-up sections of the launch route saw it become too bouncy and brittle despite not “hitting through”.

An uptick on the P-Series nonetheless, the ride does smoothen out and although not on the level of a Ranger of a Amarok, makes piloting the P300 effortless.

Conclusion

Improvements are often known to have the opposite effect of what they are supposed to achieve whether aesthetically or mechanically.

In the case of the P300 though, GWM has done its homework and while still not the A+ Baoding expects it to be, it now presents a much better than ever devised package at a price tag still tough to beat or match.

Price

All P300’s comes standard with a seven-year/200 000 km warranty plus a seven-year/75 000 km service plan.

P300 2.4T LT AT – R599 900

P300 2.4T LT 4×4 AT – R649 900

P300 2.4T LTD 4×4 AT – R699 900

