RAV4 not Corolla Cross seemingly favoured as base for small Toyota bakkie

Opting for the RAV4 means a bigger engine, in this case, 2.5-litres versus the Corolla Cross' 2.0-litres.

Toyota’s long rumoured small bakkie has taken another twist with a new report from the United States suggesting it will be based on the RAV4 instead of the Corolla Cross.

Based on who?

Back in 2022, the so-called junior Hilux was reported to switch platforms from a traditional ladder-frame to a unibody aimed at key North American and South American rivals from Ford (Maverick), Chevrolet (Montana), Fiat (Toro), Ram (Rampage), and Volkswagen (Tukan).

At the time, the TNGA-C platform that underpins the Corolla Cross was mentioned as the likeliest option.

First rumoured in 2022, the Toyota Corolla Cross had been mentioned as providing the base for Toyota’s incoming “small” bakkie. Picture: Toyota

A related report from Automotive News went further by claiming that production had been approved for South America, from 2027 at the Zárate Plant in Argentina.

Subsequently, this changed to the Sorocaba Plant in the state of São Paulo, Brazil, after a major investment.

Since then, the TNGA-K platform used by the RAV4 and certain Lexus models has also been mentioned, given its supposed better suitability as it underpins the bulk of Toyota’s North American products.

Best base hinted

Last year, Automotive News reported that the newcomer is still on-track for a 2027 arrival, with the EPU Concept, shown at the Tokyo Mobility Show three years ago, having been the supposed preview model.

Given its market focus, the more rudimentary Hilux Champ/Rangga sold in Asia – and using the IMV 0 platform – has been given the thumbs down from being revised and re-engineered as a means of saving costs.

In the latest development, Toyota North America CEO, Tetsuo Ogawa, admitted that the RAV4 presents the best case for a small bakkie below the Tacoma in its product range.

Concept EPU is said to have provided a preview of the incoming small bakkie. Picture: Toyota

Reportedly remaining mum on the Corolla Cross’ as a base, Ogawa was quoted by Automotive News as saying, “a RAV4-based pickup is an opportunity for us, and the dealers are waiting. Maybe they say we need today or tomorrow, but it takes time”.

He also admitted that Toyota has been in demand for a smaller bakkie below the twin of the Hilux, which currently opens its range priced from $32 445 (R534 346).

RAV4 means more grunt

Opting for the RAV4 would also result in more powerful powertrains options ranging from a normal petrol to hybrid.

At present, the top option for the Corolla Cross displaces 2.0-litres while the RAV4 can be had with a self-charging or plug-up hybrid based around the familiar 2.5-litre petrol engine.

No rush

A segment dominated by the Ford Maverick in North America and Fiat Toro in South America, the market is reportedly still small compared to the so-called full-size segment that features the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, Ram and Toyota’s own Tundra.

This, according to Toyota North America Chief Operating Officer, Mark Templin, who was quoted by motor1.com in February, is that buyers need “to be patient” as it continues to evaluate the segment instead of rushing a product into production.

According to Templin, the segment only shifts between 160 000 and 170 000 units a year, figures which ultimately lead to Hyundai announcing the end of the Santa Cruz in January by the middle of 2027.

For South Africa?

Locally, Toyota South Africa Motors has remained comparatively quiet after expressing interest in a model below the Hilux.

However, Senior Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, Leon Theron, poured cold water on rumours suggesting the Hilux Champ as the model being lined-up for South Africa at the brand’s State of the Motoring Industry conference three years ago.

Although long rumoured for South Africa, the Hilux has been given the thumbs down for the local market. Picture: Toyota Thailand

“It won’t be a half-ton bakkie. We believe it will take the market by storm and are still doing a lot of development around it,” IOL quoted him as saying.