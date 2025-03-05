Refreshed Audi RS3 priced along with red-hot RS3

Partially detailed for South Africa at the end of last year, Audi has now officially released pricing details of not...

Update to the now five-year old A3 will be its last as a new generation will debut in 2027. Image: Audi

Partially detailed for South Africa at the end of last year, Audi has now officially released pricing details of not only the heavily revised A3 Sportback and Sedan, but also the fire-breathing RS3 in the same bodystyles.

A3

The final pricing announcement for the now five-year old fourth generation A3 the four rings will replace with an all-new generation in 2027, the standard range will be offered in S line and Black Edition trim grades, but not with the mild-hybrid 1.5 TSI Evo engine as previously indicated.

ALSO READ: Updated Audi A3 powertrain and spec detailed ahead of 2025 debut

Instead, the A3 will soldier on with the venerable 1.4 TSI that produces 110kW/250Nm. The sole transmission option is the equally familiar seven-speed S tronic.

As before, buyers will have a choice of sedan or depicted Sportback bodystyles. Image: Audi

The same powertrain parent company Volkswagen will use for the incoming Golf 8.5, the A3 will seemingly also be the last model to wear the confusing engine denominator of 35 TFSI announced earlier this year as being dropped entirely.

In terms of specification, both variants are equipped as standard with the 10.1-inch MMI Plus infotainment system, 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, the S line sport seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a Sonos sound system, Lane Departure Warning and Park Assist.

Interior changes have been small, the biggest being the new centre console now without a gear lever. Image: Audi

Compared to the S line, the Black Edition, as per its name, mainly gets black exterior trim finishes and darkened inserts inside.

RS3

Representing the final encore for the five-cylinder 2.5 TFSI engine, the updated RS3 also becomes available in two trim grades, standard and Carbon, the latter with a series of carbon trim pieces outside and in.

Final rendition of the RS3 will see off the 2.5 TFSI engine. Image: Audi

Debuting a new torque vectoring system supposed to encourage oversteer as well as a new exhaust system, adaptive dampers and a retuned Electronic Stability Control, the farewell to the five-cylinder develops an unchanged 294kW/500Nm directed to all four wheels via a seven-speed S tronic ‘box.

Limited to 250 km/h or 290 km/h when selected with the optional RS Driver’s Package, both the Sportback and Sedan will get from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 3.8 seconds.

RS3’s interior builds on that of the A3 with a series of model specific touches. Image: Audi

Building on the interior changes applied to its sibling, the RS3’s unique accommodations include RS graphics and readouts within the two displays, a RS-specific rev-counter, the steering wheel from the RS e-tron GT, the RS sport or RS bucket seats trimmed in fine or Pearl Nappa leather, and matte carbon or black Dinamica decorative inserts.

Price

Now available, both the A3 and RS3’s sticker prices include a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan as standard.

A3 Sportback 1.4 TFSI S line S tronic – R808 200

A3 Sportback 1.4 TFSI Black Edition S tronic – R834 500

A3 Sedan 1.4 TFSI S line S tronic – R823 200

A3 Sedan 1.4 TFSI Black Edition S tronic – R849 500

RS3 Sportback – R1 498 200

RS3 Sportback Carbon – R1 591 900

RS3 Sedan – R1 528 200

RS3 Sedan Carbon – R1 610 700

NOW READ: Final encore released as Audi debuts sharpened-up facelift RS3