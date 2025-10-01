South Africa next? GWM Tank 700 patents uncovered Down Under

The submission to Australia's IP office, along with GWM confirming four new models for South Africa in 2026, could lead to the 700 being one of the models in question.

Great Wall Motors (GWM) has taken a further step towards making its Tank brand’s flagship 700 SUV available with right-hand drive after the uncovering of patent images and documents in Australia.

Tank 700

Introduced in its home market last year, the 700 rides on a body-on-frame platform similar to the Tank 500, but provides seating for five only and with a more rugged exterior design derived from the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Dimensionally, the Tank 700 measures 5 090mm long, 2 061mm wide and 1 952mm tall with a wheelbase of 3 000mm.

By comparison, the Tank 500 has an overall length of 5 078mm, width of 1 934mm, height of 1 905mm and wheelbase of 2 850mm.

In addition, the latter has a claimed 229mm ground clearance rating versus the 700’s 249mm.

Up front, the 700 shares a single of two of its engine options with the 500, namely the twin-turbocharged 3.0 litre V6 petrol that produces 265kW/560Nm.

Side profile and rear facia both remind strongly of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Picture: Tank China

The second option pairs the same engine with a 37.1kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor for a combined output of 385kW/850Nm.

As with the normal petrol, the hybrid, marketed under the Hi4-T banner, sends its amount of twist to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

The interior is near similar to that of the Tank 500. Picture: Tank China

Aside from the claimed 100km electric-only range, the Hi4-T has the same ground clearance as its sibling, plus similar approach and departure angles of 32 degrees and 33 egrees respectively.

Besides a low range transfer case, the 700 boasts front and rear locking differentials, an electronic sway bar disconnect as on the Jeep Wrangler and a claimed wading depth “under extreme” situations of 970mm.

Australia means right-hand drive

According to carsales.com.au, the patent, filed with the country’s IP office on 29 September, went unanswered by GWM Australia when inquired about a planned launch date.

The publication has, however, indicated that a possible arrival could happen in the first half of next year and, aside from the V6, could include GWM’s new 4.0 litre twin-turbo plug-in V8 announced at the Shanghai Motor Show in April.

A further option for the 700, though not confirmed or mentioned, is the new 3.0 litre turbodiesel V6 projected to arrive in 2027.

Heading our way?

Besides Australia, the discovery of the patent could be extended to South Africa. This is after GWM confirmed at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring two months ago that it is planning the introduction of four new models next year.

GWM South Africa will bring four new models to market in 2026, of which one could well be the Tank 700. Picture: Charl Bosch

If, indeed one of the four planned for South Africa, expect the 700 to slot in above the 500 and become the second Tank model to breach the R1 million mark.

At present, the self-charging hybrid 500 carries a sticker price of R1 228 500, making it the most expensive vehicle sold in South Africa hailing from the People’s Republic.

Additional information from carnewschina.com.

