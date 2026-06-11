Fiat Grande Panda morphs into more aggressive, larger Grizzly

Grizzly has been approved for African markets, which could include South Africa.

Fiat has resumed its modernised product range started two years ago by the Grande Panda by providing first details of the upsized Grizzly.

Officially debuting in the second half of the year, the Grizzly will be offered in standard SUV guise and as a fastback coupe, the latter likely to replace the Fiat Fastback sold exclusively in South America.

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Billed as a world model, Grizzly shares the same Smart Car platform as the Grande Panda, which also underpins the Citroën C3 and Opel Frontera.

While Fiat didn’t go reveal immediate specifications, it did confirm an overall length of 4.5 m and what its calls “class-leading boot space”.

Grizzly Fastback is expected to replace the simply titled Fastback sold in South America. Picture: Fiat

Styled to resemble the Grande Panda, the longer and wider Grizzly will be offered with multiple ranging from petrol to fully electric powertrains.

For Europe, these are likely to be shared with the Grande Panda, while models bound for South America will be compatible with ethanol.

For South Africa?

Conformed not only for Europe and Latin America, but also the Middle East and Africa, the Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback will both be fully detailed once their unveilings take place.

Meanwhile, its approval for Africa has opened the door for availability in South Africa should it receive approval for the United Kingdom and therefore, with right-hand drive.

Locally, the brand is undergoing a restructuring process after ending sales of the aged 500 and 500X earlier this year.

Asked about its plans for Fiat, parent company Stellantis told The Citizen, “Fiat South Africa remains active in the market, with stable fleet operations, confirmed vehicle availability, and ongoing strategic developments”.

It also added that “exciting developments underway” and that the brand isn’t departing South Africa anytime soon.