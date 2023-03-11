Haval Jolion hybrid makes strong case amid rising petrol price

Mark Jones

The future right now for motor manufacturers is all about battery electric vehicles (BEV). There are statements made daily that this one or that one will be discontinuing their internal combustion engine vehicles (ICE) in the next few years.

But one positive thing age brings is experience and in my years doing this job, I have just about heard it all.

That ranges anything from we will never turbo charge our vehicles, or have high performance SUVs, to hydrogen and sugar cane is the future. Only for it all to change to the pursuit of the next “big thing”.

The point I am making is that nobody can truly predict the future, and I certainly wouldn’t put all my eggs into producing of electric vehicles-only basket.

People are also resistant to change, and transitioning instantly to paying somewhat more attention to charging your vehicle and getting over your range anxiety makes one reluctant to make the switch.

Enter Haval Jolion hybrid

But if you are introduced to the concept of a seamless self-charging hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and the efficiency of having some electricity to assist in powering your vehicle, you will be far more likely to embrace this change.

For me, this is where the smart money is right now. Haval has recently joined the party with their Jolion HEV and The Citizen Motoring got to spend a few days running around in one. I must say, the concept works for me and I am sure it will work for you too.

At the heart of this technology is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is combined with a self-charging battery that drives an electric motor to offer you a combined 140 kW of power and 375 Nm of torque.

The Haval Jolion hybrid comes standard with 12.3inch touchscreen infotainment system.

During normal easy driving, the hybrid Jolion makes use of pure electric power. As you continue to accelerate, or require a proper boost in acceleration, the petrol engine kicks in to supply you the extra urge.

The Haval Jolion HEV also moves between EV, Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Regeneration configuration for optimal use of the power available. None of this transfer of juice will trouble you because all of it happens seamlessly without you having to do anything.

You also have the following drive modes at your disposal: Standard, Eco, Sports and a performance inspired launch control system. This is said to be good for a 0 to 100 km/h sprint of 8.5 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 150 km/h.

Easy on the juice

It was great fun to make use of this electrically charged urge, but the real benefit of driving a Jolion HEV is reduced fuel consumption.

The Chinese manufacturer claims 5.0 litres per 100 km and I achieved a very decent real world number of 5.8L per 100km. With local motorists in for yet another petrol price hike in April, that number looks very enticing.

Driving around the suburbs and in traffic, the hybrid Haval Jolion was at its happiest. But when heading out onto the highway, the Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), which in essence is a two-speed automatic that feels very much like a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), begins to drone a bit like a CVT does too when asked to put in the hard work.

The Haval Jolion HEV Luxury comes in at R549 950 and HEV Super Luxury at R579 950. The elephant in the room, Toyota’s Corolla Cross hybrid and GR-S hybrid comes in at a much better priced R480 200 and R495 200 respectively.

So, the Haval Jolion HEV is by no means a cheapie, but then again it offers a substantially higher spec and technology level of equipment when compared to the Toyota offerings.

The Haval Jolion has quickly become a local favourite since its introduction two years ago.

Loads of spec

Smart keyless entry with push button start, a panoramic sunroof, a seven-inch instrument cluster, wireless charging, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a Head-Up Display all comes as standard.

Safety is taken care of by the likes of an Electronic Stability System, Traction Control, ABS and EBD, dual front, side and curtain airbags, an Anti-Roll System and Secondary Collision Mitigation, Uphill and Downhill Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and Rear Parking Sensors.

In addition, there is a 360-degree camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Jam Assist and Intelligent Turning Assist, Lane Departure Alert, Lane Keeping Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition. Plus Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist along with Intelligent Dodge, a Smart Collision Avoidance System, Rear Collision Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking for when you are not paying attention.

The Haval Jolion HEV is sold with a five-year/60 000 km service plan, a five-year/100 000 km warranty and an eight-year/150 000 km hybrid battery warranty. It delivers on all that it promises, but this does come with a hefty price tag as said earlier.