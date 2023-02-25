Value meets vooma – Haval Jolion S packs a punch

Jaco Van Der Merwe

The Haval Jolion has been selling like hot cakes since its South African debut almost two years ago, driving the Chinese carmaker’s ambition alongside the eye-catching new H6 range.

To further expand its local footprint, the GWM’s SUV brand also recently introduced two hybrid options and a sports model to the Jolion stable.

First up for The Citizen Motoring to sample was the Jolion S, which is only offered in the top spec Super Luxury grading. Priced at R479 950, the S is the most expensive Jolion solely powered by an internal combustion engine, sitting below its two hybrid siblings in the pecking order.

The Jolion S shares the 1.5-litre turbo engine with its petrol-powered siblings, which is uptuned to produce 130 kW of power between 5 500 and 6 000 rpm and 270 Nm of torque between 1 500 and 4 000 rpm. This is 25 kW and 60 Nm more than the non-hybrid Jolions. The twist goes to the front wheels via seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Tuning issues

Despite some annoyances, the S is a credible first stab at a performance offering in the Jolion range from Haval.

Especially at the price point, which in very much in line with the value prospect approach not only from this carmaker, but the entire Chinese offensive inclusive of Chery and BAIC.

Once the powertrain overcomes the slight initial turbo lag, the Jolion S kicks. And kicks like a mule too. Albeit the transition from lag to kick is not entirely buttery smooth, but rather erratic.

This is very much the kind of behaviour Road Editor Mark Jones reported on the Haval H6 GT, which he felt was merely a tuning issue engineers should be able to sort out in future.

The Haval Jolion S rides on 18-inch gloss black alloys.

Sport mode conundrum

Another thing that irked us was the activation of the sport drive mode, offered alongside standard, eco and snow.

After paying a premium for something with an S in its title which is proudly displayed on the tailgate, the driver has to go through a tedious process selecting the drive mode that will serve him best at the red lights.

Sadly we couldn’t find a shortcut for the sport setting and had to press the touchscreen no less than four times to eventually get to the drive mode menu to make the selection.

You can argue that manufacturers that provide the option of steering-wheels mounted buttons or similar shortcuts elsewhere have experience in producing performance products. Therefore we will forgive Haval for the moment for that oversight.

Our forgiveness also extends to the fact that the Haval Jolion S has launch control, a very nice added feature from the standard models.

Our fuel consumption came in at 11.2 litres per 100 km over the 331 km we covered in a week. As we made no attempt to drive it economically and the car’s odometer was hardly 300 km when we got it, the number can’t be taken as gospel.

The cabin is modern and stylish.

Haval Jolion S looks the part

The Haval Jolion S certainly looks the part, separated from its siblings by virtue of a unique honeycomb pattern front grille, blacked out elements and gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels.

Interior highlights include paddle shifters behind the steering wheel, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging and 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system hooked up to a six-speaker sound system.

A comprehensive set of safety specification includes a tyre pressure monitoring system, 360-degree camera and adaptive cruise control.

The Haval Jolion S is sold standard with five-year/60 000 km service plan and five-year/100 000 km warranty.