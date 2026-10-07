Have South Africa’s hopes of hosting an F1 Grand Prix been overtaken?

F1 appears set to return to Africa for the first time in 37 years, but not in South Africa

South African motorsport fans have been left bitterly disappointed after the country’s bid to host a Formula One (F1) Grand Prix suffered a major setback – but all may not be lost just yet.

F1 appears set to return to Africa for the first time in 37 years, but not in South Africa. Instead, Rwanda is expected to join the F1 calendar in 2030.

Rwanda’s bid for F1 race

Rwanda formally launched its bid to host a Formula One race in December 2024, with President Paul Kagame making the announcement during a media briefing.

“I am happy to formally announce that Rwanda is bidding to bring the thrill of racing back to Africa by hosting a Formula One Grand Prix. A big thank you to Stefano Domenicali and the entire team at Formula One for the good progress in our discussions so far.

“I assure you we are approaching this opportunity with the seriousness and commitment it deserves,” Kagame said at the time.

Agreement

Africa has not hosted a Formula One race since the 1993 South African Grand Prix at Kyalami.

According to reports, an agreement has been reached for a race at a new permanent circuit near Bugesera International Airport, approximately 40km from Kigali.

Multiple paddock sources reported that an official announcement could be made later this year, possibly within weeks.

Gayton McKenzie reacts

Reacting to the development, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie took to X and congratulated Rwanda on securing the race.

“Formula One. We are happy for Rwanda’s 2030 F1. They have worked on it longer than SA and deserve it. Remember though that one country, Italy, has had two F1s a year, and some react like a continent of 55 countries can only get one. SA will get F1, even before 2030,” McKenzie wrote.

F1 in SA

South Africa had been pushing to host a Grand Prix, with Cabinet approving the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture’s request to submit a bid to host a race at Kyalami in 2027.

Although circuit readiness has often been cited as a stumbling block, the FIA approved Kyalami’s Grade 1 upgrade plans, clearing a significant hurdle toward hosting a modern Formula One event.

Kyalami

The Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit has long been viewed as the frontrunner should South Africa secure a place on the F1 calendar.

Kyalami has already engaged Apex Circuit Design to develop a roadmap for full FIA Grade 1 accreditation, a requirement for hosting Formula One races.

Track upgrades

Kyalami owner Toby Venter previously told The Citizen that upgrades are continuing as scheduling and logistics permit.

“Formula One-specific upgrades will only be done should an F1 race be announced for Kyalami,” Venter said.

Beyond Gauteng

Meanwhile, South Africa’s F1 ambitions extend beyond Gauteng.

Last month, Blue Mountain Racing (BMR), a consortium chaired by mining executive Neal Froneman, confirmed plans to bring a privately funded Formula One Grand Prix to the Swartland region of the Western Cape by 2031.

The project has appointed Rothschild & Co. as financial adviser.

South Africa’s renewed Formula One ambitions gained momentum in September 2024 when McKenzie met Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

At the time, McKenzie said South Africa was “one step closer” to bringing Formula One back to the country and revealed he had also held an “extremely good meeting” with FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem regarding support for South Africa’s bid.