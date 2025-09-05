Cabinet approves bid for SA to host F1 Grand Prix at Kyalami

The Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit hosted 21 Grands Prix from 1967 to 1993.

South Africa is edging closer to the starting grid of hosting a Formula One (F1) Grand Prix after Cabinet approved the sports department’s request to bid for a race at the Kyalami racecourse in 2027.

This will delight many South African fans, who have to contend with tuning into pay-TV on weekends to satisfy the pangs of an F1 adrenaline rush.

SA bids to host F1 race

At a media briefing on Friday, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced that the bid to host the event will be for three years, starting in 2027.

“The bid is fully financially supported by the reputable South African private sector, and if successful, will contribute to job creation and economic development.

“The mere granting of an opportunity for South Africa to bid for the prestigious Formula One Grand Prix is an affirmation of South Africa as an important world actor and confidence in the country,” Ntshavheni said.

Kyalami revamp

British-based company Apex Circuit Design was tasked with drawing up the plans for Kyalami’s upgrades last year to achieve the required Grade 1 status to host F1 racing.

The grading is determined by the kilogramme-to-horsepower ratio. The ratio of F1 cars is the lowest of any motorsport class and therefore requires the highest FIA certification.

In June, Kyalami owner Toby Venter announced that the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) had approved the proposed upgrades Kyalami required to host a F1 race for the first time since 1993 and had been granted a three-year window to comply.

Cost

Venter was confident that the upgrades, for which the circuit would foot the bill – estimated to be between R90 million and R180 million and set to take three months – could be completed before the end of the year.

While Kyalami is the favourite to host an F1 race, other local bids are expected to come from Cape Town and Wakanda Smart City. Rwanda has also expressed its intention of being the first to bring F1 back to Africa.

F1 races

The Kyalami circuit hosted 21 Grands Prix from 1967 to 1993. Its list of winners includes Niki Lauda, Alain Prost, Jim Clark and South Africa’s very own Jody Scheckter, a former F1 champion.

The 16-corner 4.529km layout underwent a huge revamp after Venter bought it at an auction in 2014.

Extensive upgrades ensured Grade 2 status from the FIA, the world’s controlling body for motorsport racing.

