SA’s F1 Grand Prix bid gains Rothschild backing as Cape Town targets 2031 return

Africa has not hosted a Formula 1 Grand Prix since 1993, when Kyalami last appeared on the championship calendar

South Africa’s Formula 1 (F1) bid has shifted into high gear.

Blue Mountain Racing (BMR), a consortium of business leaders and motorsport experts chaired by mining magnate Neal Froneman, has formally confirmed its intention to bring a world‑class Formula 1 Grand Prix to the Swartland region of the Western Cape by 2031.

Rothschild

The announcement, made at the annual Swartland Mayoral Breakfast, drew Acting Premier Tertius Simmers, Western Cape Minister Anton Bredell and Swartland Mayor Harold Cleophas, alongside business and government stakeholders.

The project is being advanced as a privately funded initiative, with Rothschild & Co. appointed as financial adviser.

This signals serious international backing and positions the bid as Africa’s most credible attempt yet to secure Formula 1 hosting rights.

Swartland

Froneman emphasised that the Swartland location was chosen for its scale, accessibility and community support.

“Swartland has become an unexpected but obvious South African choice. It has the space and service capacity required for a project of this size, together with a local government committed to attracting investment.”

“Modern Formula 1 is no longer built around circuits alone. It is a global entertainment property anchored in cities the world already wants to visit. Cape Town offers iconic scenery, world‑class hospitality and proven event delivery,” he added.

F1 Grand Prix circuit

The proposed circuit will meet FIA Grade 1 standards on a 600‑hectare site, with multiple access routes and capacity for more than 120 000 spectators.

Unlike street circuits, which disrupt residents and carry high public costs, the Swartland track is designed to avoid inconvenience while delivering long‑term benefits.

Transformative

Mayor Cleophas hailed the project as transformative.

“This is an incredible opportunity for the Swartland and its residents. The proposed development is a true game changer for our region. I look forward to the day we can wave the chequered flag in the Swartland.”

Facilities

Beyond racing, the precinct will include a state‑of‑the‑art conference centre, hospitality and residential developments, an automotive hub with engineering and testing facilities, a driving academy, and a karting pathway for youth.

Local participation is central: between 700 and 1,000 marshals will be recruited and trained from towns such as Malmesbury, Abbotsdale and Kalbaskraal, with the aim of involving local communities in the event.

“An event of this size is not done to a community; it is done with the community,” Froneman stressed.

Support

The Western Cape Provincial Government and Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie have expressed support, while BMR has already contacted Formula 1 and MotoGP.

The bid comes as Formula 1 continues its global expansion under Liberty Media, with Africa remaining the only continent without a Grand Prix.

F1 fans

The debate over F1’s return to Africa has shifted from possibility to practicality, with South Africa now facing the decisive question of whether it can move fast enough – and with sufficient alignment – to seize an opportunity whose sporting, economic and developmental value is becoming increasingly undeniable.

After much anticipation, South African F1 fans were left disappointed earlier this year after it was announced that the country would not host a Grand Prix in 2027 because it had underestimated the requirements for staging an F1 race.

Kyalami

The question about the Kyalami Grand Prix also comes under the spotlight.

While circuit readiness is often raised as the central obstacle, that debate has evolved materially. With FIA approval of Kyalami’s Grade 1 upgrade plans already secured, the discussion is now increasingly about execution, timelines and stakeholder alignment rather than theoretical feasibility.

Kyalami has taken proactive steps by engaging Apex Circuit Design (Apex) to prepare a roadmap for FIA Grade 1 accreditation, a requirement to host a modern Formula 1 event.

To meet the requirement for an FIA Grade 1 rating needed to host an F1 race, Apex recommended upgrades estimated to cost between $5 million and $10 million (about R88.7 million to R177.4 million).

F1 in SA

Africa has not hosted a Formula 1 Grand Prix since 1993, when Kyalami last appeared on the championship calendar, and it remains the only inhabited continent still absent from the Formula 1 calendar today.

F1 fever in South Africa hit the headlines when McKenzie met with Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali at the Azerbaijan Formula 1 event in September 2024.

At the time, McKenzie said South Africa was “one step closer to bringing F1 to the country, while at the same event, he also had an extremely good meeting with President Mohammed Ben Sulayem of the FIA”, where they discussed support for South Africa’s F1 bid.

2027 had always been expected to be the year of the South African F1 Grand Prix, with McKenzie making several announcements about the sport coming to the country that year.

Reality

With Rothschild’s advisory role, government backing, and Cape Town’s international appeal, BMR’s Swartland Grand Prix project is the most ambitious attempt yet to bring Formula 1 back to Africa.

If successful, South Africa could host its first Grand Prix in nearly three decades by 2031, cementing its place on the world motorsport stage.