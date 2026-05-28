Ultra exclusive V12 Bi-Turbo Brabus Bodo for the very rich only

Built as a 735kW, 1 200Nm homage to Brabus founder, Bodo Buschmann, only 77 units of this car will be produced.

Inspired in its design by the golden age of the automobile, yet developed with a clear focus on the present day, the Brabus Bodo represents the culmination of a journey decades in the making.

Body in carbon fibre

The body is manufactured entirely from high-strength carbon fibre using the pre-preg process. This combines consistent lightweight construction with exceptional rigidity.

At the same time, in line with the Brabus “One-Second-Wow” mission, it captivates with a striking, sculptural silhouette that combines aerodynamics perfected in the wind tunnel with confident, style-forward aesthetics.

Bi-Turbo V12

Just as extraordinary as the visual appearance of the new Brabus Bodo, is the heart beating beneath its carbon-fibre hood. A hand-built 5.2 litre V12 Bi-Turbo engine producing 735kW of power and 1 200Nm of maximum torque.

From a standstill, the Brabus Bodo accelerates to 100km/h in just 3.0 seconds. And after only 23.9 seconds the car reaches 300km/h. The top speed is electronically limited to 360km/h.

Hand-built 5.2-litre V12 Bi-Turbo engine producing 735kW and 1 200Nm. Picture: Supplied

Specially tailored tyres

Technology partner Continental developed specially tailored SportContact 7 Force high-performance tyres especially for the Brabus Bodo. They are mounted on 21-inch Brabus Monoblock Z-GT “Shadow Edition” wheels.

Safety systems & brakes

Naturally, the Brabus Bodo is also equipped with a comprehensive range of modern safety and driver assistance systems. These include:

Autonomous emergency braking;

Lane-keeping assistance;

Lane-change assist;

Blind-spot monitoring; and

Automatic traffic sign recognition.

Continental SportContact 7 Force tyres on 21-inch Brabus Monoblock Z-GT “Shadow Edition” wheels. Picture: Supplied

It also includes an advanced electronic traction control system that continuously manages power delivery to maintain optimal rear-wheel traction under acceleration.

Massive carbon ceramic brakes are fitted as the Brabus Bodo is powered by one of the most powerful 12-cylinder engines ever installed in a road-legal car. The front sees 410mm discs combined with six-piston calipers, and the rear runs 360mm discs and four-piston calipers.

Bespoke cockpit

The cockpit of the Brabus Bodo has been handmade. In keeping with the “Piano Black” exterior finish, the cabin is lined with black leather in various finishes, complemented by a selection of carbon-fibre elements on the steering wheel, dashboard, centre console and door panels.

High-gloss Brabus “Shadow Gray” accents on selected interior components further emphasise the technical and contemporary character of the cockpit. Additional sporty details include carbon-fibre pedals and a matching footrest.

The exclusive interior was meticulously designed with the driver in mind. Picture: Supplied

Legacy in the making

“Nearly 50 years ago, my father decided to start his own business. His passion is what built Brabus,” explains Brabus CEO and owner Constantin Buschmann. “However, there was one car he would often talk about, which, in the end, he never got to realise.

“It was a dream he had for a very long time. And today, we are honouring his legacy by finally bringing this dream to life. And, of course, it can carry only one name: Bodo.”

Engine

5.2 litre V12 Bi-Turbo;

735kW at 6 400rpm;

1 200Nm between 2 900 and 5 000rpm;

Rear wheel drive; and

Eight speed automatic transmission.

Performance

0-100km/h – 3.0 s

0-200km/h – 8.5 s

0-300km/h – 23.9 s

Top speed

360km/h – electronically limited

Pricing