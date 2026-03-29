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Can Mazda CX-30 take on Chery Tiggo 4 and Toyota Corolla Cross?

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By Mark Jones

Road Test Editor

5 minute read

29 March 2026

06:00 am

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Offering Japanese craftmanship to go with a long list of standard features, the Mazda CX-30 deserves to be higher up on the shopping list in this segment.

Mazda CX-30

The Mazda CX-30 Carbon Edition comes with sporty 18-inch Black Metallic alloy wheels. Picture: Mark Jones

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Over time Mazda has moved from a mainstream transport provider to more of a niche brand in South Africa. And the CX-30 Carbon Edition as seen here even more so.

It’s a simple case of cause and effect. With our cars coming directly from Japan and our currency not being worth a whole lot, Mazda cars are unfortunately expensive in South Africa.

Unwanted price war

They are positioned right in the pricing firing line of the Chinese and locally produced offerings like the volume sellers Chery Tiggo 4, Haval Jolion, Omoda C5 and Toyota Corolla Cross.

Priced at R597 800, the Mazda CX-30 Carbon Edition doesn’t stand much of a chance in a price war. But this does not in any way mean it is outgunned on the road by the competition.

Mazda CX-30
More than just a badge, the Mazda CX-30 Carbon Edition offers a premium experience. Picture: Mark Jones

Class leading drive and refinement

The CX-30 offers a refined driving experience along the lines of what the best has to offer in this segment. There are no throttle calibration issues or drivetrain jerkiness that plagues so many of the Chinese offerings.

Coupled to a six-speed auto box, even the 2.0 litre naturally aspirated engine with 121kW of power and 213Nm of torque on tap is ultra smooth. Maybe not as brisk as the turbocharged units from the Chinese, but certainly more fuel efficient.

Fuel consumption better than average

We averaged 7.5 litres per 100 km for the week that we had the car as opposed to the 10 litres per 100km we normally average on similarly powered Chinese SUV.

Obviously, the new breed of hybrid and plug-in hybrid offerings are now moving this yardstick closer to 5.0 litres per 100km. This leaves Mazda and many other legacy brands with some catching up to do.

The only change to the car for 202, is that all Mazda CX-30 derivatives are now equipped with a touchscreen centre display interface. This new functionality activates when Wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto is in use.

Mazda CX-30
The Carbon Edition is packed with subtle detail emphasising a premium touch of master craftsmanship. Picture: Mark Jones

Mazda CX-30 specifications

  • Head-Up Display;
  • Electric fold mirrors;
  • Push start start;
  • Mazda i-Stop;
  • Electronic Parking Brake;
  • Leather wrapped steering;
  • Android Auto & Wireless Apple CarPlay;
  • USB Type C connectivity ports; and
  • 10.25-inch display screen;

Carbon Edition extras

  • 18″ Black alloy wheels;
  • Daytime Running Lights (DRL);
  • Wireless charging (Qi);
  • Parking Sensors (front & rear);
  • Dual-zone climate control;
  • Steering paddles;
  • Power liftgate;
  • Sunroof;
  • Black mirrors; and
  • Red interior stitching.
Mazda CX-30
The Mazda CX-30 combines sleek coupe elegance with the bold toughness of an SUV. Picture: Mark Jones

Conclusion

“The CX-30 continues to offer the kind of understated sophistication that resonates with South African drivers,” says Deolinda Da Costa, head of marketing at Mazda South Africa. “With the new touchscreen functionality and refined interior styling, we’re making the driving experience even more personal, more intuitive and more connected to modern lifestyles.” 

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Pricing

  • CX-30 Carbon Edition – R 597 800

All CX-30 models are supported by Mazda’s five-year unlimited kilometer warranty, five-year service plan and five-year roadside assistance.

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