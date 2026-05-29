Jetour T2 is the 2026 South African Car of the Year winner

This victory marks a historic milestone. With the brand becoming the first Chinese automotive manufacturer to claim the prestigious title in the competition's 40-year history.

Announced by the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) earlier this week, the Jetour T2 faced tough competition.

From an initial pool of 55 qualifying vehicles, the field was narrowed to 30 semi-finalists. Before the 18 finalists were announced in January this year.

The finalists then underwent rigorous evaluation by a 25-member jury panel. Supported by three trainee and associate jurors, during a three-day testing programme at Zwartkops Raceway and surrounding routes.

Real-world excellence

The judging criteria span a wide range of factors, including:

innovation and technology;

safety;

performance;

overall quality;

value for money;

and competitive pricing.

Vehicles are also assessed on:

customer relevance;

sales success;

practicality;

and suitability for South African driving conditions.



Thus, ensuring winners reflect both market appeal and real-world excellence.

Jetour’s rapid rise into the list of best-selling automotive brands in South Africa. Highlights the rate at which Chinese manufacturers are reshaping the local market. Since launching late last year, sales of the Jetour T2 have already exceeded 4 000.

A defining moment for the brand

“The Jetour T2 was always designed to be a disruptive product. This win is a defining moment not only for Jetour. But for the South African automotive industry as a whole,” says Nic Campbell, Vice President of Jetour South Africa.

“To be named South African Car of the Year in such a competitive field. And to be the first Chinese brand to achieve this in the competition’s four-decade history. Speaks volumes about how far the brand has come in a very short space of time. The quality product we are offering and how seriously we are being taken.”

Nic Campbell, Becks Chen and Shaun Steynberg from Jetour South Africa. Picture: Supplied

Three derivatives on sale

Available in three derivatives:

T2 Aspire – R569 900

T2 Xplora – R639 900

T2 Odyssey – R679 900

These SUVs combine rugged SUV styling with a well-equipped, tech-focused interior across the range.

Standard features include:

LED lighting;

panoramic sunroof;

electric tailgate;

keyless entry;

dual-zone climate control;

ventilated front seats;

and a 15.6-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety is a key focus across this range, with all models fitted with six airbags and a full suite of driver assistance systems, including:

blind spot monitoring;

rear cross-traffic alert;

rollover mitigation;

tyre pressure monitoring;

hill descent control;

and a 540-degree view camera system.

Performance steps up through the range. The Aspire uses a 2WD seven-speed DCT producing 125 kW, while the Xplora and Odyssey both offer 4WD with 180 kW and a top speed of 180 km/h.

All models across the entire Jetour range are backed by a seven-year / 200 000 km warranty, seven-year / 75 000 km service plan and 10-year / 1 000 000 km engine warranty for the first owner.

Mild adventurer winner too

At the awards, the Jetour T2 also won best in the Mild Adventure category, with other categories including Compact, Family, Premium, Adventure and Performance, with two out of the six categories going to Chinese brands.

“For Jetour, this win is just the beginning. We are continuing to expand rapidly, not only in terms of our product range, including our new electrified T-Series i-DM models, but also in strengthening our dealer footprint, customer support network and after-sales capability across South Africa,” says Campbell.