Big-capacity Honda Hornet joins Mzansi’s 1000cc naked segment

With 116kW of power on tap, it offers a spirited, dynamic and often unpredictable ride.

Following the successful launch of the Honda CB750 Hornet in 2024, the new Honda CB1000 Hornet SP joins the line-up as Honda’s flagship naked bike in South Africa.

Naked bikes are a big thing in this country. They offer that comfortable upright riding position so many look for these days. And they are also being agile and fun to ride. And in the case of this new Honda CB1000 Hornet SP, you also get plenty power courtesy of a 116kW CBR1000RR Fireblade, engine.

The Hornet name first made its mark in South Africa with the Honda CB600F Hornet, sold locally between 2008 and 2012. Known for its blend of performance, reliability, and everyday usability, the CB600F quickly earned a loyal following and became a cult favourite among South African riders.

Now, with the Honda CB750 Hornet under Honda Motor Southern Africa’s belt, and the arrival of the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP, Honda marks its return to the 1 000cc Naked Segment. It joins the Japanese manufacturer’s other flagship models in the line-up like the Honda Fireblade and the Honda Africa Twin.

Honda CB1000 Hornet’s key features

The Honda CB1000 Hornet SP is purpose-built for the kind of riding South Africans love – spirited, dynamic, and often unpredictable. Its naked bike design offers several key advantages:

Enhanced Agility: With no bulky fairings, the bike is lighter and more responsive, ideal for navigating tight urban environments or carving through twisty mountain passes.

Improved Cooling: The exposed engine benefits from direct airflow, helping maintain optimal performance in South Africa’s warmer climates.

Unfiltered Riding Experience: Without a windscreen or aerodynamic aids, the rider is fully immersed in the ride – feeling every surge of power and every shift in the road.

Ergonomics for Control: The upright riding position and wide handlebars offer excellent control and visibility, whether commuting through city traffic or enjoying a weekend blast.

The Honda CB1000 Hornet SP features fully adjustable Showa 41mm SFF-BP USD forks, a race-grade Öhlins TTX36 rear shock, and Brembo Stylema radial-mount calipers for precision handling and braking. A standard quickshifter, throttle by wire with three preset riding modes and two customisable options, and a six-speed gearbox with also a slipper clutch offer dynamic control.

Aggressive styling

The aggressive styling is defined by twin LED projector headlights, a minimalist tail section and a single, exclusive Matt Ballistic Black Metallic colourway. Completing the package is a five-inch full-colour TFT display with Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity, making the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP a bold evolution of Honda’s legacy.

Motorcycle enthusiasts get the exclusive opportunity to experience the new Honda CB1000 Hornet SP up close at the Honda Sunday Brunch Cruise. It takes place at Zwartkops Raceway on Sunday, 28 September 2025. This lifestyle event promises a celebration of riding culture, where fans can enjoy good food, great company, and also the chance to witness Honda’s latest flagship naked bike in all its glory.

The Honda CB1000 Hornet SP will be available exclusively at select Honda Wing dealerships across South Africa for a suggested retail price of R265 000.