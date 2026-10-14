Honda CR-V realigned with hybrid tech and at a reduced price

Line-up now spans a single variant, the RS, powered by a dual-motor all-wheel drive hybrid powertrain, a first for the CR-V in South Africa.

Extensively criticised for its price tag upon its market launch two years ago, Honda has restructured the CR-V line-up with a single variant powered, for the first time in South Africa, by a hybrid powertrain.

Dual-motor hybrid

Replacing the long-serving 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, the CR-V now makes use of a self-charging hybrid consisting of a normally aspirated 2.0-litre engine and a one kilowatt-hour battery pack powering two electric motors.

Paired to an electronic CVT, the petrol unit develops 106kW/189Nm on its own, while the electric hardware develops 135kW/335Nm. No combined output figure has been revealed.

Hybrid powertrain means the CR-V has all-wheel drive from the start. Picture: Honda

All-wheel drive from the start as a result of the dual-electric motors, the CR-V is said to consume unleaded at a rate of 5.4 L/100 km and, as before, offer 208 mm of ground clearance.

In total, three modes for the hybrid can be selected from: the default Hybrid, EV and Engine Drive, which sees the combustion engine taking preference over the electrical setup for maximum power.

The actual drive mode selector, again, comes with three settings: Eco, Normal, and Sport.

No more seating for seven

Dimensionally unchanged from the model that launched globally four years ago, the sixth generation CR-V’s dimensions are as follows:

Length : 4 706 mm;

: 4 706 mm; Wheelbase : 2 700 mm;

: 2 700 mm; Height : 1 691 mm;

: 1 691 mm; Width: 1 886 mm

On the practicality side, the inclusion of the electric hardware has seen the seven-seat layout being dropped for a traditional five-seat.

The result is more boot space up from between 150 to 1 488-litres, to 581 and 1 636-litres. Towing capacity, however, drops to 750 kg, again as a result of the hybrid powertrain.

RS touches

On the model front, the CR-V now comes in a single variant as mentioned, with the previous Executive and Exclusive making way for the sporty RS.

A nomenclature last used on the Civic, the RS’s unique styling inclusions comprise model-specific bumpers and door sills finished in gloss black, dual exhaust outlets, gloss black 19-inch alloy wheels and a black grille with a red RS badge.

Completing the exterior is a gloss black imitation rear diffuser, a gloss black bootlid spoiler, black mirror caps and a RS badge on the tailgate.

Spec sheet

Inside, the RS’ specification sheet is mirrored on the outgoing Exclusive, yet with subtle RS inclusions, namely embroidered badges on the front seatbacks with added red stitch work.

The rest of the interior is, however, identical and on the spec sheet, includes the following:

auto on/off LED headlights;

rain sense wipers;

folding and tilting electric mirrors;

LED fog lamps;

imitation leather upholstery;

dual-zone climate control with rear vents;

heated and electric front seats;

keyless entry;

push-button start;

front and rear armrests;

10.2-inch digital instrument cluster;

eight-speaker sound system;

wireless smartphone charging pad;

nine-inch infotainment display;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

type-A and type-C USB ports;

hands-free electric tailgate;

remote engine start;

white ambient lighting;

dual-pane panoramic sunroof;

Included as part of Honda’s Sensing safety and driver assistance system is:

front and rear parking sensors;

tyre pressure monitor;

eight airbags;

surround-view camera;

Auto High Beam Assist;

LaneWatch side-view camera;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Collision Mitigation Braking;

Forward Collision Warning;

Driver Attention Alert;

Road Departure Mitigation;

Lane Departure Warning;

Rear Seat Alert;

Hill Descent Control;

Vehicle Stability Assist;

Trailer Sway Control

Lane Keep Assist;

Head-Up Display

Hill Start Assist

Colours

In total, five colours can be selected form:

Platinum White Pearl;

Blazing Red Pearl;

Meteoroid Grey Metallic;

Lunar Silver Metallic;

Canyon River Blue Metallic

Price

Now available, priced at a credit of R10 000 over the Executive and R91 400 less than the Exclusive, the CR-V RS e:HEV AWD’s price tag further includes a five-year/200 000 km warranty, a five-year/90 000 km service plan and an eight-year/200 000 km battery warranty.