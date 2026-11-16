Volkswagen gives first glimpse of second-generation T-Roc R

An official date of reveal, and confirmation for South Africa, will only be announced once the wraps come off in 2027.

Volkswagen has officially confirmed a second-generation version of the T-Roc R with the release of a first-time teaser image on social media.

Second time

Comparatively thinly disguised in the R’s division blue-and-white wrapping, the T-Roc R will make its world debut next year as the second R model after the already released Golf 8.5 R.

While the image, posted on the Volkswagen R Instagram page, didn’t contain any details, the T-Roc is expected to have the same mechanicals as the Golf and the same powertrain.

What to expect?

Seemingly set to launch ahead of the new Tiguan R currently undergoing testing, the single image shows the T-Roc as having the familiar R front bumper and door sills, a slim slit of what appears to be a larger lower air intake, black alloy wheels and vents on the flanks of the bumper.

Up front, the T-Roc’s motivation will come from the 2.0 TSI engine used in the Golf 8.5 R, as mentioned, with the expected same outputs of 245kW/420Nm.

Paired to the seven-speed DSG ‘box, with drive going to all four wheels, unspecified reports have, however, alleged the fitting of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, which could increase power and torque for short spells.

Finally heading to South Africa?

Pending its arrival, it remains unknown whether the T-Roc R will be offered in South Africa, as the original, which debuted in 2019, never arrived, most likely over fears of pricing overlapping with the now-previous-generation Tiguan R.

Second generation T-Roc made its public debut at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring in August. Picture: Charl Bosch

The all-new T-Roc, having made its local market premiere in October, could see the R as a first-time market arrival.

However, nothing has been announced and it will only become apparent once the wraps come off next year.