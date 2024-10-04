Hyundai Exter hits ground running in cut-throat segment

New compact SUV sends warning to Nissan Magnite, Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Starlet Cross and Renault.

The Exter is the latest member of Hyundai’s SUV family. Picture: Hyundai

The Hyundai Exter got off to a flying start in the local race for supremacy in the compact crossover/SUV segment.

A total of 483 new Hyundai Exters were sold in September 2024, the month which the car made its local debut. This number sent out a strong statement to the Exter’s main rivals; the Nissan Magnite, Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Starlet Cross, Renault Kiger and Suzuki Ignis.

Hyundai Exter overtakes Grand i20 and Venue

The Nissan Magnite led the way with sales of 869, followed by the Suzuki Fronx (850) and Toyota Starlet Cross (713). The Hyundai Exter was fourth, followed by the Renault Kiger (356) and Suzuki Ignis (30).

The Indian-built Hyundai Exter outsold both the Venue (370) and Grand i20 (303) last. It was the manufacturer’s second most-sold model after the Grand i10 (1 062).

With sales of 2 045 last month, the Toyota Corolla Cross was again South Africa’s most popular SUV. In second place was the Toyota Fortuner (1 086), which is built alongside the Corolla Cross in Prospecton in Durban.

Chery wins Chinese race

In third place in the sales chart for Mzansi’s most sough-after SUVs was the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro (990). The Tiggo 4 Pro managed to yet again outsell the GWM Haval Jolion (812) to hold onto its crown as South Africa’s most popular Chinese car.

The Haval Jolion occupied sixth place behind by the Magnite (869), Suzuki Fronx (850).

Toyota Starlet Cross (713) followed in seventh place, with the Kia Sonet (710) in eighth and the Hyundai Exter (453) in ninth place.

Toyota the Chery on top

The Chery Tiggo 7 Pro (450) rounding off the top 10 best-selling SUV in South Africa in September 2024. Chery is the only other manufacturer than Toyota to have more than one entry in the top 10.

Toyota boasts three of the top 10 in the Corolla Cross, Fortuner and Starlet Cross. The Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 7 Pro are Chery’s two entries.

Suzuki, GWM, Nissan, Hyundai and Kia all have one model ranking in the top 10 best-selling SUV s in September.