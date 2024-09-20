New Hyundai Exter unboxed as a return to value difficult to fault

Although positioned between the Grand i10 and Venue on price, the Exter will serve a different niche and not serve as a future replacement for the former.

It would be fair to say that a lot rides on the tiny shoulders of the new Hyundai Exter ever since its approval for South Africa in July.

Exit Casper

The newest and smallest SUV in Hyundai’s range below the Venue, the Grand i10-based Exter had originally been tipped as the replacement for the Atos, however, its reveal last year in India suggested otherwise.

Originally supposed to be nothing more than a re-engineered version of the even smaller Casper sold in South Korea, Hyundai India eventually opted to only incorporate styling elements as the former deemed too small and not worth for adapting for market requirements.

Known during development as Ai3, the Exter had not been given the go ahead for markets outside India, yet not long after its unveiling, had been subjected to extensive lobbying by Hyundai South Africa to fill the gap below the Venue.

A tiny box with potentially a lot of tricks hiding inside, the Exter proved exactly that at the national launch held in Cape Town this week.

Funky box

Conforming to India’s sub four-metre regulations, thereby measuring below 4 000 mm in overall length, the Exter appears decidedly funky, eye-catching and stylish on first glance.

Styled to resemble no other present Hyundai model in South Africa, with elements of the Casper as mentioned, the squared-off boxy look continues down the side where all but the base Premium model receives real alloy wheels instead of the imitation 15-inch wheels.

While the rear facia appears more generic, incorporating the same H-pattern LEDs for the light cluster as used on the front, perks matters up in lending the Exter with an appearance that, arguably, makes it the best-looking Hyundai on-sale today.

Along with the plastic wheel arch cladding and imitation skidplates, the funkiness extends to the colour palette Hyundai indicates plays a crucial role in making the Exter what is.

As such, buyers can choose from six mono-tone options; Atlas White, Titan Grey, Tomboy Khaki, Starry Night, Cosmic Blue and Firey Red.

On the mid-spec Executive and flagship Elite grades, three two-tone options have been afforded in which a black roof contrasts the Atlas White, Tomboy Khaki and Cosmic Blue hues.

Power of one

Providing motivation, all three mentioned trim levels utilise the same powerplant as in India, namely the normally aspirated 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine.

While still tuned to produce 61 kW, torque increases from 114 Nm to 116 Nm as a result of Hyundai defining South Africa as a “high altitude” market.

Entrusted with sending the amount of twist to the front axle is a five-speed manual gearbox, or a five-speed automated manual (AMT) that comes standard on the Elite.

Bigger on the inside than outside

For the 205 km launch route that startled inland and meandered along the cost towards Hermanus and then back to the outskirts of the Mother City via Sir Lowry’s Pass and Somerset West, the expected volume seller, the Executive manual, was selected.

While devoid of nicest such as a climate control and a panoramic sunroof reserved for the Elite, neither was missed as the final packaging left little to be desired.

Opening the door reveals a simplistic but neat interior design belying the Exter’s compact design and thoughts of it being cramped.

While material quality unsurprisingly varies, the overall fit-and-finish is solid and the abundance of physical buttons and switches a massive plus.

What’s more, a splash of colour had been added to the seats and around the vents, but only in combination with the Cosmic Blue and Tomboy Khaki exterior colours.

As alluded to, the biggest interior surprise is space utilisation. While an impressive 391-litres can be stored in the boot without folding the 60/40 split rear seat forward, rear passengers won’t feel short changed for not having sufficient head or legroom.

Feeling bigger inside that what its exterior suggests, the Exter’s cloth seats are also comfortable and the tilt adjustable steering column – not offered on the Premium – a further boon in getting comfy behind the wheel.

Spec by spec

In terms of equipment, all three grades come as standard with electric mirrors, LED daytime running lights, a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster, six airbags, rear parking sensors, electric windows and electric mirrors.

The list goes further by including a height adjustable driver’s seat, keyless entry, a tyre pressure monitor, auto on/off headlights and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

For the Executive, 15-inch alloy wheels replace the Premium’s 15-inch steelies, with other items being a leather-wrapped steering wheel, roof rails, cruise control, a reverse camera and folding electric mirrors.

While likely to be described as knit-picking, the lack of LED headlights on any derivative comes as an oddity, while Electronic Stability Control and Hill Assist Control can only be had on AMT models that also receive paddle shifters on all but the Premium.

Driving Exter

Unsurprisingly though, the main concern involves the Exter’s powerplant and how it will fare at altitude versus its prowess at the coast.

With a dry weight of less than 1 000 kg, at sea level, the Exter feels spritely and responsive as a result of there being no turbo to wait for.

A major standout though is the five-speed manual ‘box. Aside from being beautifully direct and slick, the light clutch makes rowing the gears a delight, however, at the cost of refinement once out of the city’s confines.

Geared so as to match the engine’s high altitude tuning, the short ratios sees the engine become loud at the national limit where 3 800 rpm was noted at 120 km/h.

Despite its weight advantage, hillier sections saw the Exter run of out puff, requiring a few cogs to be dropped with the end result of a strained and vocal soundtrack.

At the opposite end of the transmission’s gearing, the Exter’s ride also impressed.

Due to the road conditions of its home markets, plus 185 mm of ground clearance, the suspension tuning made for a supple and cushiony ride that ironed imperfections out without them being noticeable.

What’s more, the Exter’s doesn’t feel top-heavy through corners while the steering, despite being light, has enough feedback and feel for a vehicle of this type.

Conclusion

The believe of something being a success and the will to make it work often comes in the form of a two-edged sword hitting or missing the intended target.

For all its foibles it can be largely forgiven for, Hyundai Exter not only hits intended target, but does so convincingly when you glance at its price tag and what comes with it.

Arguably a return to Hyundai’s pre-premium aspiration past, the Exter is without doubt a masterstroke capable of not only worrying some Chinese offerings, but possibly rewriting the book on what a well-executed, value-for-money package should look like.

