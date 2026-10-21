Hyundai recalls over 250 Tucson SUVs in SA over airbag safety concern

The affected Tucson vehicles were sold nationwide in 2025.

Owners of certain Hyundai Tucson vehicles are being urged to act after a national recall was announced over concerns that some models may have been fitted with side-impact airbag sensors that do not meet the required specifications.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) announced the recall of 253 Hyundai Tucson NX4 vehicles that were made available for sale across South Africa in 2025.

Affected vehicles

According to the commission, the recall follows information from Hyundai Automotive South Africa indicating that some affected vehicles may have been fitted with side-impact airbag sensors with incorrect specifications.

The NCC said vehicle owners should have their vehicles inspected as soon as possible to determine whether the correct sensor has been installed.

“Some vehicles may have been fitted with a side impact airbag sensor with incorrect specifications.”

Assessment

Consumers who own affected Hyundai Tucson NX4 models are being urged to contact their nearest authorised Hyundai dealership and book their vehicles for inspection.

Hyundai will use its diagnostic (GDS) equipment to determine whether the correct side-impact airbag sensor was fitted during production.

“Owners must have the affected vehicles inspected using Hyundai’s diagnostic (GDS) equipment to determine whether the correct sensor has been fitted.”

Inspection

The commission stressed that the inspection process aims to identify affected vehicles and ensure any necessary corrective action is taken without delay.

Hyundai dealerships nationwide have been instructed to inspect vehicles and carry out any required remedial work if a faulty or incorrect sensor is identified.

“Consumers who own affected vehicles are urged to book an inspection at their nearest authorised Hyundai dealership.”

Cost

The NCC also assured consumers that they will not incur any costs related to the recall process.

“Any remedial work will be carried out at no cost to the consumer.”

The commission encouraged affected motorists to respond promptly to the recall notice and arrange inspections to ensure their vehicles meet the required safety specifications.