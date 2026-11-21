OEMs are all vying for a piece of the pie with the top sellers being the Chery Tiggo 4, Toyota Starlet Cross and the Kia Sonet.

The Hyundai Venue forms part of the company’s comprehensive SUV portfolio and slots in between the smaller Exter and larger Creta.

It seems like just about every other day we are talking about a compact SUV that has either been updated or is all new to South Africa. If it isn’t the Chinese, it’s a legacy brand.

Today we are here to talk about the all-new, second-generation Hyundai Venue that we drove last week at the vehicle’s media launch.

Competitive pricing

Right up front, pricing starts at a very competitive R319 900 for the entry-level 1.2 Premium with a five-speed manual transmission.

It then moves on to the 1.0T Premium with seven-speed DCT at R349 900, up to the somewhat pricey, top of the range 1.0T N Line with the same seven-speed DCT at R499 900.

The two Premium models are fitted with 16-inch steel wheels and full-size styling covers. Picture: Supplied

Not as powerful

The 1.2 litre, four-cylinder, Premium features a naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 61kW of power and 115Nm of torque.

The 1.0 litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol Premium comes with 71kW and 172Nm. The 1.0 litre N Line uses the same engine but offers up to 88 kW of power and the same 172Nm of torque.

If there is an immediate downside, it is that several of the Hyundai Venue’s competitors offer more torque than this, with up to 115kW and 230Nm on offer from the likes of the Omoda C5, Jetour Dashing and Jaecoo J5 1.5T.

It was the 1.0 litre Premium that we got to drive at the launch. And while acceptable at best, it is never going to set the performance charts on fire.

Excellent fuel consumption

Where the Hyundai Venue fights back is on fuel consumption. With fuel costing what it does today, this is an important factor.

The 1.2 litre Premium is claimed to deliver an average fuel consumption of 6.5 litres per 100km. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol derivatives are said to come in a fraction heavier on fuel at 6.9 litres per 100km.

Bolder styling

Besides the obvious differences you will find with the sportier N Line, the derivatives are further differentiated by their wheel specifications.

The two Premium models are fitted with 16-inch steel wheels and full-size styling covers, while the N Line receives 17-inch alloy wheels.

Another big tell is that the Premium models are equipped with old-school halogen quad-beam headlamps, while the N Line features LED headlamps.

More space, smarter tech, and thoughtful finishes all come together for a modern interior. Picture: Supplied

Upgraded interior

Jumping inside, you will find typical new Hyundai architecture. The redesigned cabin features a dual-screen display arrangement, incorporating a 12.3-inch infotainment system.

Connectivity is catered for through wireless Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth functionality with voice recognition.

N Line takes the equipment level a step further by adding automatic climate control, electrically folding exterior mirrors and a single-tilt-and-slide electric sunroof.

Interior space is also adequate for a compact SUV, with boot space being somewhat limited, just like all the competitors.

Adequate safety

Safety for a volume seller is important and all three of the Hyundai Venue derivatives are equipped with six airbags and a suite of active and passive safety technologies.

Standard equipment includes electronic stability control (ESC), an anti-lock braking system (ABS), hill-start assist control (HAC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a rear-view monitor and parking distance warning.

Where the Hyundai Venue fights back is on fuel consumption; this is an important factor. Picture: Supplied

Understand the market

“Our strategic decision on bringing the Venue locally is a well-calculated move, and we believe the model will perform well. Our ability to remain competitive comes down to a deep understanding of local consumer and business needs, which informs everything from product mix, right pricing, as well as our after-sales support,” says Hyundai Automotive South Africa CEO, Stanley Anderson.

Pricing & warranty

Venue 1.2 Premium 5MT – R319 900

Venue 1.0T Premium 7DCT – R349 900

Venue 1.0T N Line 7DCT – R499 900

All three derivatives include Hyundai Automotive South Africa’s seven-year/200 000km warranty and a three-year/45 000km service plan.