Facelift debuts with Hyundai Tucson reworked new interior

Though still to be confirmed for South Africa, expect an announcement to be made sometime late next year.

Still dramatic in appearance, the Tucson’s frontal changes require a keen eye to spot. Picture: Hyundai

Its world debut delayed until later in 2020 as a result of the global pandemic, Hyundai has revealed the facelift Tucson overnight in preparation for the commencing of sales in Europe early next year.

New outside

The most dramatically styled generation to date, the Tucson’s aesthetic gains appear minor and according to Hyundai, represents an evolution of the Sensual Sportiness design language.

In this regard, the Parametric Jewel Hidden Lights remain integrated into the grille, though the latter has been redesigned and the LEDs themselves upgraded with new diodes.

No external changes have taken place down the side. Picture: Hyundai

A new bumper and skid plate rounds the frontal changes off, while the rear, surprisingly not showcased, also benefits from a new bumper and underneath imitation skid plate.

New look inside

The biggest alteration has been to the interior where the Tucson receives a new steering wheel seemingly derived from upscale sister brand, Genesis, in addition to a new dual 12.3-inch instrument cluster and infotainment system on higher spec models.

Appearing similar to Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX, the inclusion of the latter has necessitated a complete redesign of the dashboard now that the integrated screen is no more.

Interior now takes inspiration from upscale sister brand, Genesis. Picture: Hyundai

As such, the top mounted air vents have been relocated to below the new freestanding display in a continued full-width design stretching across the dash.

While the switchgear panel for the climate control remains, the so-called dual-cockpit layout has been dropped as a result of the central display being no more.

Elsewhere, the centre console has also been given a refresh in that the gear lever moves to the steering column similar to the Tucson’s rival, the new Volkswagen Tiguan, with its place being taken by a pair of cupholders as well as a wireless smartphone charger.

Verdict out on engines

Seemingly unchanged dimensionally, Hyundai has made no further details known regarding changes underneath the Tucson’s skin, or indeed underneath its bonnet where a selection of mild-hybrid turbocharged petrol and diesel engines, as well as a plug-in hybrid, are offered on the Old Continent.

As a refresher, none of the units displace bigger than 1.6-litres, which stands in contrast to the United States where a normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol occupies the oil-burner’s position.

In South Africa, the local Tucson line-up comprises two engine options; a normally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol developing 115kW/192Nm, and a 2.0-litre turbodiesel pumping out 137kW/416Nm.

In the case of the petrol, drive is sent to the front wheels only through a six-speed automatic gearbox, with the diesel boasting an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive in the case of the N Line added earlier this year.

More details in due course

Tipped to have more of its fundamentals disclosed before the end of the year, expect Hyundai South Africa to only make an announcement later in 2024 as a result of sales being just over a year in the making.

