South Africa bound? Proton removes wraps from new S70

Revised version of the Geely Emgrand will make its official debut in Malaysia on 28 November.

Besides the Proton badge and script on the bootlid, the S70 is otherwise unchanged from the model on which it is based, the Geely Emgrand. Image: paultan.org.

Announced earlier this year as happening before the end of 2023, Proton has debuted the new S70 in Malaysia, which also becomes its new flagship sedan.

Corolla rival in detail

The fourth Proton model after the X50, X70 and X90 SUVs to be spun-off of a product from Chinese parent company Geely, in this case, the Geely Emgrand, the S70 is tentatively still expected to touch down in South Africa either before the end of the year or in early 2024.

Set to be positioned above the Saga and the Persona, the latter not offered locally, the S70 rides on the Geely-developed B-segment Modular Architecture (BMA) platform also used by the X50 with an overall length of 4 638 mm, height of 1 460 mm and width of 1 822 mm.

Its wheelbase stretching 2 650 mm, the S70, which Proton says has undergone 1.2-million km testing to suit Malaysian conditions, has a claimed boot capacity of 500-litres and accordingly, four trim level options; Executive, Premium, Flagship and Flagship X.

Standard turbo

Lightly revised from the Emgrand aesthetically by means of the Proton logo on the grille and script on the bootlid in place of the Geely lettering, up front, the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine offered in China has been swapped for the familiar Volvo co-developed 1.5 T-GDI found in the X50, X70 and X90.

Rear facia draws visual similarities with the current Toyota Corolla Sedan. Image: paultan.org.

Standard across all derivatives, the turbocharged three-cylinder petrol produces an unchanged 130kW/255Nm fed to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Known spec

Differing from the Emgrand inside by way of the Skoda-esque Proton specific steering wheel, plus a new gear lever, the S70’s confirmed specification items include 16 or 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, leatherette seats, wireless smartphone charger and a surround-view camera system.

Interior has been subtly revised from the Emgrand to resemble Proton’s SUV models. Image: paultan.org.

On the tech side, two infotainment systems are provided; an eight-inch display on the Executive and Premium, and a 12.3-inch on the Flagship and Flagship X, neither with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto for now. Reserved for the latter pair though is a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Colours

On the colour front, seven hues have been selected, though not for all trim levels as only the Premium and Flagship can be specified in Armour Silver or Passion Red.

For the Flagship and Flagship X, Marine Blue or Teal Bayou Green are available, with Quartz Black being exclusive to the latter. Available across all models are Snow White and Space Grey.

Promise was made

While already revealed on account of production at the Tanjong Malim plant having commenced at the beginning of this month, the S70 will make its official debut on 28 November, at which point, complete specification will emerge in detail.

As mentioned at Proton’s relaunch in South Africa last year, the S70 will become the marque’s second sedan after the Saga now that its SUV range has been completed after the X90’s public reveal at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring in August.

Therefore, expect an announcement by Proton’s local arm to be made in due course once the S70 goes on-sale in Malaysia next month.

Additional information and images from paultan.org.

