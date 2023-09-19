Tech loaded all-new generation Volkswagen Tiguan officially out

One of the last new combustion engine vehicles Volkswagen will made, the Tiguan offers a choice of TSI, TDI, eTSI and eHybrid powertrains.

Passat-inspired styling has been passed on to the new Tiguan. Image: Volkswagen.

Teased back in June with select details being additionally divulged, Volkswagen has officially taken the wraps off of the all-new Tiguan as the first completely new generation since the outgoing second debuted in 2016.

Five-seats only

Wolfsburg’s second key all-new model to bow this year after the estate-only new Passat earlier this month, the Tiguan not only incorporates the same styling language as its sibling, but also previews what could be expected of the facelift Golf 8.5 next year.

Confirmed to be offered exclusively with five-seats as the seven-seat Allspace will bow-out in favour of a Europeanised version of the Tayron in 2024, the Tiguan moves to the upgraded MQB Evo platform with dimensions of 4 551 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 681 mm, height of 1 640 mm and width of 1 939 mm.

Rear draws visual hints from the Taigo. Image: Volkswagen

Measurement representing respective increases of 32 mm in overall length and five millimetres in height with the wheelbase and width remaining unchanged, claimed boot space rates as the main beneficiary of the platform with an uptake of 37-litres to 652-litres with the rear seat up.

Outside

Styled to resemble the Passat with the same thin grille, expansive lower intake, optional illuminated logo bar that connects the new LED headlights and new alloy wheel options up to 20-inches, the rear sports the same look as the Tiago in the arrangement of the light clusters and design of the bumper.

Until the arrival of the Tiguan, the R Line again tops the range. Image: Volkswagen.

Similar to the Passat, the Tiguan’s options list comes resplendent with Volkswagen’s new Matrix I.Q. LED lights comprising 19 200 megapixels diodes in each cluster Wolfsburg says has the ability to provide illumination up to 500 m ahead.

In another first, the revised architecture sees the inclusion of not only the electronic XDS front differential, but also the optional Dynamic Chassis Control Pro system over and above the standard configuration.

Up to 20-inch alloy wheels can be specified. Image: Volkswagen

An option that first debuted on the Golf 8 GTI, the Pro sports an adaptive two-valve shock absorber setup that adjusts the ride selectively in order to improve handling and agility, according to Volkswagen.

A new view from inside

Showcased in the mentioned teaser, the interior represents an equally dramatic departure from the previous Tiguan as the styling does.

Interior borrows heavily from the Passat, but differs dramatically from the now outgoing Tiguan. Image: Volkswagen.

Again derived from the Passat, the new dashboard houses as standard a revised 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a new freestanding infotainment system angled towards the driver in two sizes; 12.9-inches and the optional 15-inch.

What’s more, Volkswagen has redesigned the centre console by fitting a rotary dial and a pair of physical buttons in place of the gear lever that moves to the steering column in response to the Tiguan no longer being available with a manual gearbox as per Volkswagen’s phasing-out of three-pedals before 2030.

Gear lever now moves to the steering column

Completing the interior are new graphics for the ambient lighting on the passenger’s side of the dashboard, a bigger wireless smartphone charger, the optional ergoActive Plus comfort seats with heating and ventilation, and a new steering wheel devoid of the lamented touch-sensitive buttons Volkswagen boss Thomas Schäfer announced last year would be looked into following customer complaints.

Pick from TDI, TSI, eTSI or eHybrid

On the power front, the Tiguan’s line-up of engines spans a conventional TSI, TDI and for the first time, a mild-hybrid eTSI as well as the equally novel plug-in hybrid called the eHybrid.

Options powering the Passat and Golf, the TSI offers two takes on the 1.5 TSI Evo mill; 110kW/250Nm and 130kW/250Nm, and two on the stalwart 2.0 TSI, namely 150kW/320Nm and 195kW/400Nm.

Powering the TDI, the now Euro 7 compliant 2.0 TDI offers up 110kW/360Nm or 142kW/400Nm. As with the latter 2.0 TSI, the higher output TDI comes standard with the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.

Next up, the eTSI sees the 1.5 TSI being paired to a 48-volt mild-hybrid belt starter/generator that adds 15kW/25Nm for short spells. Excluding this though means two available power outputs; 96kW/200Nm and 110kW/250Nm. As with the TSI and TDI, the standard transmission on the eTSI is a seven-speed DSG.

Completing the Tiguan range, the eHybrid combines the TSI with a 19.7-kWh battery pack driving an 85 kW electric motor.

Supporting charging up to 50 kW and fitted with an on-board 11 kW charger as standard, the Tiguan eHybrid also comes in two states of tune; 150kW/350Nm and 200kW/400Nm, with drive going to the front wheels via a uniquely tuned six-speed DSG that houses the electric motor.

Regardless of the power output, the claimed range is rated at 62 km with Volkswagen reporting a waiting time of 25 minutes from 10-80% when using the 50 kW DC charging outlet.

Debut likely in 2024

Going on-sale next year, the new Tiguan is expected to come to South Africa soon after, though at present, official confirmation is still to be announced.

