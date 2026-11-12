Range-extending iCaur V27 launch date penned in for South Africa

V27 will become iCaur's flagship product and one of two range-extending electric vehicles the brand will launch before the end of 2026.

Publicly revealed at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring in August, iCaur has officially announced the launch date for the V27 as its first range-extending electric vehicle (REEV) in South Africa.

What to expect?

One of two REEVs the Chery-owned brand will debut before the end of 2026, the other being the 03T REEV, the V27 will take up station above the all-electric 03T as, for now, the new energy brand’s overall flagship product.

Seemingly set to be offered in a single variant, the retro-styled V27 has the following dimensions:

Length: 5 045 mm;

5 045 mm; Wheelbase : 2 900 mm;

: 2 900 mm; Height : 1 984 mm;

: 1 984 mm; Width: 1 976 mm

REEV setup detailed

On the power front, the V27 derives motivation from a 34.3-kWh battery pack that powers an electric motor on each axle.

As per the REEV configuration, the 105kW/220Nm provided by the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine is used solely as a generator and isn’t connected to the drive wheels.

V27 will become one of two range-extending electric vehicles iCaur launches before the end of 2026. Picture: iCaur

Paired to Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), the all-wheel drive V27 has a combined system output of 335kW/505Nm, which iCaur claims will see it get from 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds.

Its top speed limited to 180 km/h, the V27 has a claimed all-electric range of 150 km and a combined of 1 000 km with the petrol engine included.

For the moment, the Long Range version, which went on-sale in China in September with a larger battery and claimed 300 km all-electric CLTC range, hasn’t been approved.

Spec

Complete specification will be divulged at the V27’s launch on 19 November. Picture: iCaur

Confirmed spec includes:

21-inch alloy wheels;

imitation leather upholstery;

heated and ventilated electric front seats;

15.4-inch infotainment system;

dual pane panoramic sunroof;

8.8-inch instrument cluster;

temperature-controlled front armrest;

15-speaker sound system;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

ambient lighting;

fragrance dispenser

Approved safety and driver assistance systems comprise:

front and rear parking sensors;

540-degree camera system;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Automatic Emergency Braking

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Keep Assist;

Automatic Park Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Launching….

Previewed not only at Kyalami but also in right-hand drive form at the Beijing Motor Show in April, the V27’s pricing, and final spec, will formally be announced at its official launch on 19 November.