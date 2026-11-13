JAC’s Fortuner and Everest-rivalling JS9 now debuting in ‘mid-2027’

JS9 is expected to have the same powertrain options as the T9 bakkie on which it is based, including a segment first plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Supposed to have arrived in the third or final quarter of this year, JAC has confirmed that its rival for the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest and Isuzu MU-X, the JS9, will now only debut in South Africa in mid-2027.

Known so far

Shown in a screengrab presentation two years ago at the local launch of the T9 bakkie, the JS9 is likely to share the former’s JL32 platform and offer seating for seven at the least.

Screengrab of the then still concept T9 SUV at the unveiling of the T9 bakkie two years ago. Picture: Charl Bosch

At the time, the Hefei-based brand confirmed the availability of two trim levels, Lux and Super Lux, and a slightly different interior from the T9.

Arriving next year

In a follow-up from The Citizen, JAC South Africa stated that a first glimpse of the JS9 will be provided in either February or March next year as part of its annual JAC Day event.

JS9 will launch with the same turbodiesel engine as the depicted T9 and ride on the same platform. Picture: Charl Bosch

While the exhibited model will be a left-hand drive, the choice of engines for the South African-spec model will, more than likely, be identical to the T9.

This means the 2.0-litre CTI turbodiesel engine that produces the same 125kW/444Nm and possibly the more powerful 2.5 available in China that produces in the region of 140 kW.

Segment first PHEV

While the pair of petrol engines offered in the People’s Republic, a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a forced-assisted 2.4 won’t make it to South Africa, the JS9 will, in fact, become the first SUV of its type to have a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Again, likely to be similar to that setup employed in the incoming T9 PHEV, the plug-in hybrid JS9 is set to combine the former petrol engine with a 31.2-kWh battery pack powering two electric motors.

JS9 will get a plug-in hybrid powertrain, likely shared with the depicted T9 PHEV. Picture: JAC

Whereas the petrol makes 160kW/370Nm on its own, the inclusion of the electric hardware results in a combined output of 360kW/674Nm.

JAC has, however, stated that the JS9 will first launch only with the oil-burner, followed by the hybrid at a later stage.

More later

As mentioned, more details of the JS9 will only become available in the new year.