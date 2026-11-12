Zeekr slowly gearing up for South Africa based on new online discovery

Speculatively, the luxury new energy vehicle division of Geely looks set to start operations in 2027, though, this can still change.

With little having emerged since its confirmation for South Africa earlier this year, Geely-owned Zeekr has slowly initiated its local presence following the discovery of a South Africa section on its website.

South Africa goes ‘live’

One of the newest Chinese brands having been found five years ago, its portfolio comprises only electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, with no combustion-only products available.

Already present in other right-hand drive markets such as Australia, Malaysia and the United Kingdom, the latest discovery of its South African arrival is, however, relatively short on detail.

Screengrab of the dedicated South African portal section on Zeekr’s global website. Picture: zeekrlive.com

Searching “Zeekr South Africa” comes with a pop-up on Zeekr’s Global website, zeekrlive.com, showing a tinted display with the all-electric 7X in the background.

Inscribed with the tagline, “South Africa, Meet the Future” and a “keep me informed” tab, recent industry speculation alleged a possible arrival of September or October. However, nothing emerged nor was any mention made by Geely.

Trademark discoveries

According to a report by cars.co.za, no less than eight trademark application have been submitted, including for four models not listed on Zeekr’s global product catalogue.

The X could become Zeekr South Africa’s entry-level model. Picture: Zeekr China

Current in-production listed models to have received trademark protection is the X all-electric crossover, the 7X, the plug-in hybrid 8X full-size SUV revealed earlier this year, and the range-topping 9X that premiered last year with styling elements from the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Of the models “absent” from those mentioned in the trademark filing is the 7 GT, which seemingly confirms the local market name of what is known as the 007 GT in China.

8X has been mentioned as one of the models in the trademark protection application. Picture: Zeekr China

The remaining three trademarks are, 8GT, 9GT and 9S. However, all these are shrouded in mystery as none exist as Zeekrs or in rebadged form using models from Geely or sister brand Lynk & Co.

Watch this space…

At it stands, no further details are known, with the same applying to a local launch date. Speculatively, an early 2027 debut seems on the card.

However, as mentioned, nothing has been set in stone and could prove otherwise before 2026 concludes.