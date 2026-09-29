South Africa next? iCaur details new Long Range V27 in China

The new energy vehicle division of Chery is yet to announce whether the Long Range V27 will be offered in South Africa.

Its South African market launch set to take place before the end of the year, iCaur has released the first details of a new long-range electric version of the range-extending V27 in China.

Bigger battery

Going on sale in its home market on Wednesday (30 September), the Long Range V27 is nearly identical to the regular V27 visually, with the biggest change being a larger battery pack.

Long Range’s biggest change from the normal V27 hides underneath its exterior. Note: Chinese market, standard range iCar 27 depicted. Picture: iCar China

Compared to its sibling, which uses a 34.3-kWh cell, the Long Range receives a 51.2-kWh unit that translates to an all-electric range of 300 km based on China’s CLTC cycle.

As a comparison, the regular dual-motor all-wheel drive V27 has a CLTC range of 200 km and, combined with the combustion engine, 1 200 km.

Same power

Carried over unchanged is the turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine, whose 105kW/220Nm is used solely as a generator for the electric hardware.

V27 Long Range is likely to have the interior as the normal V27. Note: Chinese market, standard range iCar 27 depicted. Picture: iCar China

The bigger pack has, however, not impacted the V27’s overall power and torque figures, which still amount to 339kW/505Nm.

According to iCar, using a DC charger will require a waiting time of 17 minutes to charge from 30-80% when charging the V27 as a plug-in hybrid instead of relying only on the combustion engine.

South African approval, not yet

Its specification sheet likely to be unchanged from its sibling, the Long Range V27 is, however, set to come with a price premium over the standard range, whose present stickers range from 169 800 (R414 634) to 196 800 yuan (R480 566).

For the time being, iCar South Africa, known as iCaur, is still to approve the Long Range V27, as its current focus not only involves the “normal” V27, but also the range-extending 03T REEV before the end of the year.

As such, should an announcement be made, expect it in the new year once sales of the “standard” range V27 have commenced.