‘I’m useless’: Is it time for Lewis Hamilton to retire from F1? [VIDEO]

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur defended Hamilton.

“I am useless,” said seven-time Formula One world champion and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton during the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s remarks shocked many who were watching as the frustrated Ferrari driver tried to get hold of the prancing horse since his move from Mercedes.

Deflated

It has been a bittersweet move for Hamilton, who craves the elusive eighth title after the fiasco at the controversial season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021, where Red Bull Racing’s F1 driver Max Verstappen snatched the title from the Brit, thanks largely to F1’s race director Michael Massy.

Hamilton was deflated after the fiasco and seemed to have dropped a few places in the motivation sector, which is truly heartbreaking for his fans.

‘Useless’?

During qualifying on Saturday, a crestfallen Hamilton declared himself “useless” after qualifying in 12th position for the Hungarian Grand Prix, as Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc surged to pole position.

Leclerc appeared to be a little happier after he had failed to convert pole into victory for the 15th time in 16 attempts during the last three years.

His one success came in last year’s Monaco Grand Prix, his home event.

Hamilton exited the session in Q2 with his head down and his helmet on as the 40-year-old retreated to the team’s motor home.

“I’m useless,” said Hamilton.

“Absolutely useless. The team has no problem. You’ve seen the car on pole, so they probably need to change the driver.”

Q: So, what happened in Quali?



Lewis: I'm just useless.



Q: Sorry, say again?



Lewis: I'm just useless.



Q: But that isn't obviously the case, is it?



Lewis: It clearly is. I just drove terribly.



Ferrari boss defends Hamilton

To most observers, it appeared as if the pressures of living up to the hype of his spectacular move from Mercedes, where he won six titles, and adjusting to the culture, car and expectations at Ferrari were overwhelming him.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur, on Sunday, just hours after Hamilton cut a dejected figure following a lacklustre drive to 12th place in the Hungarian Grand Prix, defended the British driver.

“I don’t need to motivate him,” said Vasseur. “Honestly, he’s frustrated, but not demotivated. He’s demanding, but I think it’s also why he’s (a) seven-time world champion. I can perfectly understand this situation.

“Sometimes, you are making comments on what the driver is saying (in) the car, but if you put the microphone on some other sportsmen, in football and so on, I’m not sure that it would be much better.”

Retirement

The 40-year-old Hamilton, winner of a record eight Hungarian Grands Prix and a record nine poles at the circuit, finished where he started and with his worst result at the circuit, inevitably sparking talk of his possible retirement, AFP reported.

Hamilton and Verstappen, who battled so intensely in 2021 when the Dutchman claimed his first title, appear to have found a rapprochement and mutual respect.

However, Hamilton’s heart-on-sleeve vulnerability as he seeks his first Ferrari podium after 13 races this year may soon become a sad ending story if he cannot sort out his qualifying woes.

