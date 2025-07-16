'Don't laugh', F1 is coming to South Africa, McKenzie reiterates [VIDEO]

South Africa has taken one step closer to hosting an F1 Grand Prix.

David Coulthard performs during the filming of Racing Around Kyalami in Johannesburg, South Africa on October 4, 2024. Picture: Red Bull

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has reiterated that there’s progress in bringing Formula One (F1) back to South Africa

This will delight many fans, including the writer, who has to contend with tuning into paid TV on weekends to satisfy the pangs of an F1 adrenaline rush.

McKenzie shared an update about the progress on the high-octane sport after presenting the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture’s budget vote in parliament on Tuesday.

South Africa took one step closer to hosting an F1 Grand Prix. But Kyalami Grand Prix circuit owner Toby Venter painted a grim picture and put a damper on celebrations, citing a lack of commitment from government.

F1 is coming

However, McKenzie expressed a different sentiment after presenting his budget vote.

He said South Africa will have a Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) approved track sooner than expected.

“They [FIA] have given us three years to finish the track. But I can tell you, it’s breaking news. It will take us four months to finish the track to that standard. People say it’s three years, three years is what they’ve given us to go and get the money and to do the plans that they have approved.

“But I can tell you that a company, which is called Apex; they’ve also done the Miami track, they’ve already been paid the money. So the Toby Venter group, the Kyalami group, is paid, and the track will be between four and six months. I think the track will be done, and we will have a FIA-approved F1 track,” McKenzie said.

Kyalami

British-based company Apex Circuit Design was last year tasked with drawing up the plans for upgrades Kyalami need to achieve the required Grade 1 status to host F1 racing.

The grading is determined by the kilogramme-to-horsepower ratio. The ratio of F1 cars is the lowest of any motorsport class and therefore requires the highest FIA certification.

In June, Venter announced that the FIA had approved the proposed upgrades Kyalami required to host a F1 race for the first time since 1993 and had been granted a three-year window to comply.

He was confident that the upgrades, for which the circuit would foot the bill – estimated to be between R90 million and R180 million and set to take three months – could be completed before the end of the year.

While Kyalami is the favourite to host an F1 race, other local bids are expected to come from Cape Town and Wakanda Smart City. Rwanda has also expressed its intention of being the first to bring F1 back to Africa.

No jokes

McKenzie said people thought he was joking when he said F1 would return to the country.

“Many laughed when I uttered the words, ‘Formula One must come back to South Africa’. One man in particular who didn’t laugh was Toby Venter, the owner of the Kyalami racetrack, McKenzie said.

“When I told him that government doesn’t have the money to host Formula One because of other more urgent priorities, and we would not be in a position to help him pay for the track to reach F1 standards, he looked me in the eye and said he would see it would be his patriotic duty to do just that.

“That was a year ago. I stand here to tell you that the FIA, the FIFA of motorsport, has given the green light for the upgrading of the track,” McKenzie said.

Affordability

McKenzie added that his department has had multiple meetings with F1 management, with a crucial one scheduled for the next two weeks.

“To those who say the country can’t afford to host the F1, I’m saying the country can’t afford not to. When you set the bar high for a country, as we have in the past, you can’t afford to take the bar back down.

“We hosted the best FIFA World Cup. We put our country on the map for big events and should not turn back now. What will be different this time, though, is that government will not be expected to pay. Companies like MTN, MultiChoice, Heineken and many more have raised their hands and said, ‘here we are, Thuma Rona’. They will be present with us in the meeting with Formula One at the end of the month,” McKenzie said.

F1 is important

McKenzie added that they have also met with other businessmen.

“We’ve even had patriots like Johann Rupert who’ve told us, ‘Scream for help if all else fails’. So we know we will succeed.

“Those who are saying Formula One is not important should consider all the countries that are holding on to their F1 spots on the calendar. They see the value in it, and it can’t be called a world championship if it misses an entire continent, sub-Saharan Africa in particular,” McKenzie said.

Spinning

McKenzie also thanked people who joined the department in its mission to grow the sport of spinning.

“I want to thank Red Bull and Cell C in particular. People were laughing when we said we’re going to make spinning big, but already this sport has left the townships and now Sam Sam is wowing the likes of Max Verstappen with his skills in Austria”.

“The Kyalami Grand Prix circuit in Midrand, north of Johannesburg, hosted 21 Grands Prix from 1967 to 1993.

“Its list of winners includes Niki Lauda, Alain Prost, Jim Clark and our very own Jody Scheckter.”

