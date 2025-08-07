Inland Historic Tour aiming to break winter cold at Zwartkops

First meeting since April will be a weekend attraction of note.

Historic car competition will return to its place of birth on Saturday, with the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria to host round three of the Inland Historic Tour.

The event, which will celebrate Women’s Day, will see 214 competitors in ten separate disciplines taking to the tight and twisty Zwartkops tarmac.

Pre-1966 Production Cars

Heading up the show will be two races for Marlboro Crane Hire Pre-1966 Production Cars.

Saturday’s races for Marlboro Crane Hire Pre-1966 Production Cars will see veteran Allen Meyer driving the circuit’s venerable Chevrolet Bel Air. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Fighting for podium places should be Ben Morgenrood (Morgenrood Ford Mustang), Hennie Groenewald (Kameeldoring Ford Capri Perana), Seef Fourie Jr (TAR Mercury Cougar), Jonathan du Toit (Chevrolet Nova), James Temple (Lindenberg Ford Capri Perana), Allen Meyer (Chevrolet Bel Air), Colin Ellison (Spanjaard Ford Fairlane) and Paige Lindenberg (Lindenberg Ford Fairlane).

The Marlboro Crane Hire Little Giants races will see former rally star Ben van der Westhuizen in a Toyota Celica. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

The Marlboro Crane Hire Little Giants races should provide much spectacle, with victory contenders like John Ten Doeschate (GSM Flamingo), Ishmael Baloyi (GSM Dart), Ben van der Westhuizen (Toyota Celica), Elke van Vledder (Alfa Romeo GT Junior), Carel Pienaar (Kameeldoring Lotus Cortina), Robin Clark (Piri Piri MGB GT) and Jaco Taylor (Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint).

Historic Saloons

Sharing the grid will be the Evapco Historic Saloon Car brigade, with top contenders to include George Avvacoumides (Euro Shopfitting Porsche 911 RSR), Andre van der Merwe (Evapco Porsche 911 RSR), Franz Jensen (Hamilton’s Datsun 1200 GX) and Travis Jensen (Hamilton’s Datsun 1200 GX).

George Avvacoumides (Euro Shopfitting Porsche 911 RSR) could stand on the podium after the races for Evapco Historic Saloon Cars. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Also vying for top honours will be Jannie van Rooyen (Volkswagen Scirocco), Andre ten Napel (TNMC Volkswagen Scirocco), Werner Kotze (Black and Gold Solutions Mazda R100) and Gavin Lunden (The Lube Guys Datsun 1200 GX).

Sports Prototypes

The day’s quickest lap times should belong to the Pre-2000 International Sports Prototypes category.

The Pre-2000 International Sports Prototype category could see a winner in James Temple (Daytona Coupe). Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

In line for top honours will be the likes of Jonathan du Toit (TAR Chevron B8), Franco di Matteo (Ford Mustang), James Temple (Daytona Coupe), Peter Bailley (Bailey Cars Porsche 911 RSR), Marc Miller (Daytona Coupe), Carel Pienaar (Kameeldoring Chevrolet Camaro), Hennie Groenewald (Kameeldoring Datsun 240Z) and Seef Fourie Jr (Opel Astra V8).

Single-seaters

Podium chasers in the races for Historic Single Seaters should be Ian Schofield (Investchem March 77B), Ryan Budd (Ray), Paul Richardson (Aztek Dulon), Andrew Horne (Xena Ray) and Pat Dunseith (Merlyn).

Silver Cup

The Silver Cup 2.0 category should see front runners like Marius Jacobs (AAA Recovery Opel Tigra Spaceframe), Marnus du Plessis (Forklift Spares Nissan Primera), Morgan Jacobs (AAA Recovery Volkswagen Corrado Spaceframe), Riaan Draper (Peugeot 206), Dewald Pretorius (SPS Mazda RX-7), Quentin Duvenhage and (2D Trucks Volkswagen Golf).

Clubmans

The Clubmans heat victories should be contested by drivers like Rodney Kruis (Real Pro Auto Honda Ballade), Dirk Lawrence (JDM Tuning Honda Ballade), Kobus Brits (Pragma Volkswagens Polo), Johan Lampbrecht (Alfa Romeo 145), Ruan van Deventer (GA Glass Volkswagen Polo) and Ferdi van Staden (Duratec BMW 330i).

Lotus Challenge

Clive Wilmot (Birkin), David Jermy (Blue Bubbles Taylon), JP Nortje (N4 Autocraft Birkin), Rachelle du Plessis (Pta Noord Birkin), Gys van der Walt (Strap King Birkin), Andre de Lange (Logan Birkin), Josef Kotze (Wasp Birkin) and Jeff Gable (Blue Bubbles Birkin) should fight at the front end of the Lotus Challenge heats.

Monoposto

The Monoposto single seater racing should see front contenders like Damien Archer (McNeil Plastics Ray), Herman Krige (Speads), Hayden Archer (McNeil Plastics Ray), Hylton Morrow (Chapmans Eye Care Formula M), JM Gerber (Namib Bilton KTM), Nadine van der Merwe (VDM Ashley) and Klinton Kane (DC Tyres Sting).

Two races for ladies in Monoposto cars will also be held, led by tin-top specialist Tyler Robinson.

INEXS Legends

The INEX Legends category has attracted 12 entries, with top contenders like Devin Robertson, Johann van der Venter, Gavin Botha, Richard van Heerde, Rico Raker, Christiaan Padayachee and Arnold Repsold .

When and how much?

The Zwartkops gates will be open from 06h00, with qualifying sessions in the early morning. Racing will commence at 09h30.

Admission will cost R110 per adult and R90 per student, with children under the age of 12 to go in for free.

Food and drink will be on sale or you may take your own and everybody is welcome to visit the pits on foot.

The venue’s Mini Moke trains will run between the pit gate and spectator areas throughout the day.

For more information call the circuit office at 012 384 2299 or visit the [email protected] website.

