[REVIEW] Honor Magic 8 Pro, power meets innovation

Honor is betting big on South Africa, positioning the Magic 8 Pro as its flagship powerhouse.

The Honor Magic 8 Pro marks a significant milestone for the smartphone industry, successfully balancing raw processing power with unprecedented battery innovation.

Honor is betting big on South Africa, positioning the R27 999 Magic 8 Pro as its flagship powerhouse while the cheaper R19 999 Honor 600 Pro – dubbed a “flagship killer” – threatens to steal the spotlight.

With Apple and Samsung still dominating the market and consumers under economic strain, the real question is whether buyers will pay a premium for the Magic 8 Pro’s cutting‑edge battery and performance, or flock to the more affordable 600 Pro for a flagship experience at a lower cost.

I have been testing the Magic 8 Pro for a couple of months as part of a long‑term review, and what stands out most is its striking similarity to Huawei’s Mate 80 Pro.

The phone is robust and has Google, which Huawei lacks due to the ban by the United States (US)

Camera

At R28 000, the Magic 8 Pro is far from cheap, but it looks more reasonable next to Vivo’s X300 Pro at R40 000 plus R7,000 for a pro lens.

Positioned to challenge the dominant duopoly of Apple and Samsung, this premium flagship delivers cutting‑edge hardware, though not without quirks in software and camera performance.

During a Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Benfica, I compared zoom shots taken with the Honor Magic 8 Pro, Huawei Mate 80 Pro, and Apple iPhone 17 Air. The Honor fell slightly short, producing more noise at intense zoom levels.

Battery

The defining triumph of the Magic 8 Pro is its fourth‑generation silicon‑carbon battery. Packing a massive 7,100mAh capacity into a slim 8.4mm chassis, it routinely delivers two full days of heavy usage.

This stamina pairs seamlessly with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and Adreno 840 GPU, which easily handle demanding 3D gaming and heavy multitasking.

Display

The quad‑curved LTPO OLED display sets a new benchmark for eye comfort. Featuring a 4320Hz PWM dimming rate and advanced anti‑fatigue technology, it significantly reduces eye strain during prolonged use.

Combined with a rugged IP68/IP69K durability rating and highly secure 3D face unlock, the hardware package is exceptionally robust.

Photos

Yet the device falls short of perfection. While the 200MP telephoto lens captures astounding detail, Honor’s post‑processing remains overly aggressive.

Images often suffer from heavy‑handed HDR tuning, while the “Ultra Night Engine” frequently over‑brightens low‑light shots, stripping away natural shadows. Video in dim conditions also struggles with visible noise and motion artefacts.

Support

MagicOS 10, despite offering seven years of updates globally (with four years of OS and five years of security patches confirmed locally), feels like a heavily derivative iOS clone rather than a distinctive Android experience.

The new pressure‑sensitive “AI button” is another mixed bag – innovative in concept but awkward to reach in landscape mode, limiting its practical utility.

Competition

In the South African market, the Magic 8 Pro competes directly with Apple’s iPhone 17 Air, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra, Huawei’s Mate 80 Pro, Vivo’s X300 Pro, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 15 Pro, and Oppo’s Find X7 Ultra.

Against these rivals, Honor positions itself as the battery‑life champion, offering unmatched endurance while still delivering flagship‑grade performance.

Verdict

The Honor Magic 8 Pro is a phenomenal powerhouse. For users prioritising elite battery life, display ergonomics, and sheer processing power, it is a brilliant investment.

If you can overlook heavy camera processing and uninspired software, it stands as one of the most durable and reliable flagships on the market.

Pros

Exceptional Battery Life

Elite Eye‑Comfort Screen

Top‑Tier Durability

Cons