Incoming: New Lepas L4 almost here

A new chapter is said to be beginning for the Chery owned brand as the first Lepas L4 cars have departed China bound for South Africa.

Said to inspired by the sleek agility of the leopard, the Lepas L4 is going to need all its attributes because it lands in very hostile territory.

Powered by a 108kW/235Nm,1.5 litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine, running power to the front wheels via a dual-clutch transmission, this compact SUV goes up against a host of other predators.

Think market leader such as Toyota’s Corolla Cross, Chery’s Tiggo 4, GWM’s Haval Jolion, and VW’s T Cross. Indications are that we will also see a substantially more powerful150kW/310Nm hybrid derivative just as found with its sibling, the Chery Tiggo Cross.

Lepas L8 to follow

The Lepas L8 will be the flagship of the range. Picture: Supplied.

Details of the flagship Lepas L8, that is to follow the L4, are thin on the ground at this stage. But overseas indications are that the L8 will run a 235Kw/365Nm hybrid powertrain. This translates into a claimed electric-only range of 107km, with an impressive, combined driving range of 1 300km.

Just like the smaller sibling, the L8 will also be up against it. The segment of the market is inhabited by the likes of Chery’s Tiggo 8 Pro Max, Jaecoo’s J7, GWM’s Tank 300 and GWM’s Haval H6.

Aftersales commitment

As Lepas prepares to launch its premium SUV range, the brand is reinforcing its commitment to an exceptional after-sales ownership experience. Building on the proven service legacy of its parent brand, Chery, Lepas will introduce a comprehensive customer support programme designed to deliver reliability, responsiveness and peace of mind.

With Chery having established a strong benchmark for customer-focused aftersales service in South Africa, Lepas aims to extend and elevate this standard – ensuring customers receive world-class support throughout their ownership journey.

Experience the L4 first

To celebrate the car’s arrival, Lepas is planning to invite customers to exclusive test-drive weekends starting in March this year, giving customers the opportunity to experience the L4’s design, technology and performance under local, real-world conditions.