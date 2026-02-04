Jaguar gives first glimpse of controversial ‘electric-only’ new GT

GT will utilise a tri-motor electric setup, with all-wheel drive, 735 kW and a reported range of 770 km.

Ahead of its re-launch later this year, Jaguar has released the first teaser images of its all-electric new GT undergoing testing.

Revealed towards the end of 2024 as the Type 00, the four-door GT will spearhead the brand’s return as an EV-only marque.

Over 700 kW

Adhering to a styling language called “Exuberant Modernism”, the GT will ride on the Jaguar Electrical Architecture (JEA) platform, designed from the start not to accommodate a combustion engine.

Using three electric motors, the GT will develop 735 kW and feature what Jaguar calls an “advanced all-wheel drive” system.

As well as all-wheel steering, the GT will have a twin-valve damper air suspension system and, according to Jaguar, “drive like no other electric car”.

Reported at the time of the Type 00’s reveal to have a range of 770 km, the GT will also have torque vectoring and be “comfortable as well as engaging to drive”.

Road of controversy

Its arrival, though, comes on the back of the well publicised brand relaunch backlash described as ‘woke’ and adopting the now dropped JaGuAr naming script.

Earlier this month, the GT came under renewed criticism after a report by The Times in the United Kingdom alleged that it will have a combustion engine in the capacity of a range-extender.

Final design will see the GT being a fastback-styled four-door. Picture: Jaguar

This was subsequently dismissed by an unnamed Jaguar source, who branded the claims as “rubbish” when asked by Britain’s Autocar.

“Last month prototype passenger rides received overwhelmingly positive reactions from global media and we are looking forward to unveiling the first new electric Jaguar later this year,” the source said.

Gerry McGovern ‘termination’

Following the end of F-Type and E-Pace production, the brand officially produced its last combustion engine vehicle, an F-Pace, in December last year.

Preceding this, though, design head Gerry McGovern abruptly “resigned” for reasons not disclosed by JLR or its parent company, Tata.

In a statement to motor1.com, Jaguar said, “It is untrue we have terminated Gerry McGovern’s employment and we do not intend to further comment on speculative stories”.

Following the end of the F-Pace, the brand entered 2026 with no vehicles being produced at its Solihull plant, the exception, for now, being XE L and XF L assembly exclusively in China.

As it stands, no other details about the GT are known. However, expect more to emerge throughout the year until the eventual reveal.

