Name confirmed as Volkswagen starts teasing new half-ton bakkie

Production version of the long delayed Tarok will enter production in 2027. For now, it has not been indefinity confirmed for South Africa.

Having received production approval just under two years ago, Volkswagen has officially started teasing its all-new half-ton bakkie in Brazil.

Shown as the Tarok concept at the Sao Paulo Motor Show eight years ago, the replacement for the dated Saveiro forms part of a R$ 20-billion (R322-billion) investment for the eventual production of 21 models across South America by 2028.

Tarok no. Say hello to Tukan

Formally entering production at the São José dos Pinhais plant next year, the newcomer will take its name from the toucan bird, but spelt Tukan.

“The goal was to find a unique, short, and strong name that could resonate with different cultures, sound good in various languages, and reflect the product’s mission from its inception,” Volkswagen do Brasil Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, Fernando Silva, said in a translated statement.

“It is born by elements of our local fauna such as the toucan, a unique bird native to the Americas, recognised for its striking presence and vibrant colours.

“It perfectly translates what this project represents for Volkswagen: a unique product, with a clear personality and designed to stand out in our region”.

The Tera in Tukan

Similar to the Tera, the Tukan is expected to ride on the MQB A0 platform, and possibly use the same choice of engines.

This means the 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine, with and without turbocharging, plus a normally aspirated 1.6.

While the Tarok featured a 2.0 TDI for intended export markets, the Tukan is likely to jettison this for petrol power only, while being compatible with ethanol in Brazil.

Flying upmarket

Finished in Canary Yellow, the image, provided by Volkswagen do Brasil, suggests the Tukan will be a double cab-only model – a bodystyle the Saveiro could never be specified in.

Volkswagen will bring the curtain down on the current Saveiro next year. Image: motor1.com Brazil.

Thus, it will suggestively, become more upmarket and not rival the Fiat Strada as the Saveiro did.

Instead, it will take aim at the step-up Fiat Toro, Ford Maverick, Chevrolet Montana and the incoming Renault Niagara – all double cabs with no single cab option available.

South Africa?

For now intended only for Brazil, the Tukan could still remain an export model as the Tarok was, should it receive approval for right-hand drive production.

This will include South Africa where the Takuan’s links with the Tera makes its viable for local assembly.

As is well known by now, the Tera will go on-sale next year as the Tengo, produced alongside the Polo and Polo Vivo at Volkswagen’s plant in the Eastern Cape.

Having hinted as far back as 2022 that a half-ton bakkie could exist in South Africa once again, Volkswagen South Africa Managing Director, Martina Biene, said the brand has to look at the future once the Tengo goes into production.

Volkswagen Tera will be build in South Africa from 2027 as the renamed Tengo. Image: Volkswagen do Brasil via motor1.com Brazil

“With the Tengo having been the third product for so long, we also need to look at what is happening next. A [half-ton] bakkie is probably the most viable next,” Biene told The Citizen last year.

With the Tengo/Tera forming part of South Africa’s product venture between Brazil and India, Beine also stated “there is a very good chance” that the now named Tukan could come to South Africa.

“The reason is that it will be based on the MQB A0 platform, and with [the availability] of this platform becoming more limited, it is a very good option,” Biene said.

“It will keep investment down… and it will be [product] to use this platform.”

Stay tuned..

With focus being on the Tengo, expect more only after the Tukan’s launch next year.

For its part, expect Volkswagen to release more teasers and possibly also select final production details of the Tukan throughout the year.

