Inland Series season opener ready for attack on Zwartkops

Andre De Kock

The 2023 Inland Extreme Series will kick off at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria on Saturday, with six regional racing categories in action.

Line-up

Heading up the show will be two races for SPS Silvercup 2.0 cars, with victory favourites including Marius Jacobs (AAA Recovery Opel Tigra Spaceframe), Giulio Airaga (Desco Opel Tigra Spaceframe), Andre de Lange (Roofsure Volkswagen Golf), Karel Stoltz (Rotrix Mazda RX-7), Anton Blitzer (Blitzer Bikes Mazda RX-7), André Needham (Racecraft Volkswagen Polo) and Fabienne Lanz (Target Volkswagen Golf).

The On Track Magazine Clubmans category will cater for drivers like Ismael Peck (Lotus 7), Adriaan le Roux (Mercury Caterham 7), Dirk Lawrence (JDM Tuning Honda Ballade), Paul Sulivan (Nash MV3), Rodney Kruis (Real Pro Honda Ballade), Fred Kruger (JDM Honda CRX) and Johan Labuschagne (Muller Subaru Impreza).

Thomas Falkiner (Adaptive Resource Taylon) is expected to be one of the front runners in the Lotus Challenge. Picture: Motorsport Fanatix

Thomas Falkiner (Adaptive Resources Taylon) should be the man to beat in the Lotus Challenge races.

The Midvaal Historic races should see podium hunters like Deon Schwabsky (Synthesis Ford Escort), JJ Venter (Venter Volkswagen Jetta), Andre de Lange (Roofsure Opel Kadett), Hendrik van der Merwe (Ford Escort), Seam Fandam (Fiat 124 Sport) and Johan Coetzer Sr (Magnum Datsun 1200 GX).

Paige Lindenberg (Lindenberg Ford Fairlane) must be the victory favourite in the Marlboro Crane Hire Pre-1966 Legend cars, chased by people like Russel Fear (Lola T70), Jonathan Needham (Lindenberg Ford Cortina) and Deon Schwabsky (Ford Escort).

Marius Jacobs in expected to be a front runner in the Silvercup 2.0 class in his Nissan-powered Opel Tigra Spaceframe. Picture: Paul Blackburn.

The Inex Legend brigade will include drivers like Richard van Heerde (Browndeck Roofing), Sebastian Lanzetti (Auto Perfect), Jayden Goosen (Pta Noord Toyota), Tyler Robinson (AF Frans) and Cyril Jacobs (Auto Perfect).

What to do

Those who plan on attending the races in person, please note the following: gates will be open from 7am with racing to begin at 8am.

Everybody is invited to visit the pits on foot at any time. Food and drink will be on sale or you may take your own. For more information, call the Zwartkops Race office at 012 384 2299 or visit the website, zwartkops.co.za.