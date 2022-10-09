Inland Extreme Festival says goodbye to Red Star on a high

Andre De Kock

The Inland Extreme Festival’s spectacle lit up the Red Star Raceway near Delmas on Saturday, with six competition disciplines in action.

Heading up proceedings were two races for Car Care Clinic 111 Sports and Saloon cars. Veteran George Economides took his incredibly rapid Wealth Avenue Volkswagen CitiGolf Turbo to the opening race win from Phillip Meyer (Pple Porsche 924) and Kobus Brits (Pragma Volkswagen Polo).

Economides led race two but suffered a puncture, leaving Meyer to win, followed by Dalton and Piet Potgieter (Nathans Motorsport Volkswagen Polo).

Lenard Archer (ACD Welkom Hyundai Getz) drove brilliantly to win the first Car Care Clinic SuperHatch race ahead of Karel Stols (Pta Noord Toyota Etios) and Andre de Lange (Roofsure Volkswagen Golf GTI).

Race two honours went to Stols with Andre Dannhauser (Pro Rubber Racing Opel Corsa} finishing second and De Lange third.

Defending champion, Rory Atkinson (BHIT Polo), won the opening Pabar VW Challenge heat, beating off Stiaan Kriel (Design Hut Polo) and Wayne Masters (Performance Masters Polo). Atkinson made it a double in race two, with Kriel and Masters doing the same in second and third.

Karel Stols (Pta Noord Toyota Etios) won the second Car Care Clinic SuperHatch race. Picture: Paul Bedford.

In Class B, lady racer Elna Croeser (ATE Brakes Polo) took race one ahead of Hannes Scheepers (Dainfern Dental Polo) and Anthony Pretorius (Fast Developments Polo). The first two reversed their results for race two with third position falling to Ross Butt (Eezi Parts Polo).

The first On Track Clubmans race went to Pieter Zeelie (Zeelie Auditors Speadz), leading home Kobus Brits (Pragma Volkswagen Polo) and Phillip Meyer (Pple Group Porsche 924). Heat two also again belonged to Zeelie, this time followed by Meyer and Dirk Lawrence (JDM Tuning Honda Ballade).

Zeelie managed the day’s quickest lap time of one minute 59.428 in race three, while winning ahead of Meyer and Brits.

Saturday’s second race for Car Care Clinic 111 Sports and Saloon cars at the Red Star Raceway went to Phillip Meyer (Pple Porsche 924). Picture: Paul Bedford.

Jeffrey Kruger (Design Hut Birkin) won both the Lotus Challenge races from Thomas Falkiner (Adaptive Resources Taylon) with Rudi Barnard (Barneys Birkin) finishing third in race one and Andre Human (Adlem Auto Birkin) in race two.

The next round of the 2022 Regional Inland Extreme Festival will take place at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria on Saturday, 12 November.