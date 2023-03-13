‘Exciting’ factor revved-up as Inland Series thrills Zwartkops

Andre De Kock

A wide variety of car categories, excellent racing and a more than decent crowd typified Saturday’s opening round of the 2023 Inland Extreme Series Championship at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria.

Final standings

Both of the top-billed Marlboro Crane Hire Historic Car races went to veteran Larry Wilford (Fuchs Lola T70), leading home Mark du Toit (Lola T70 Spyder), Russel Fear (Lola T70 Spyder) and James Temple (Shelby Cobra).

Ben Morgenrood (Ford Mustang) and Jonathan du Toit (Chevrolet Camaro) took turns in the respective sixth places.

Rudi Barnard (Barney’s Birkin) won the first Lotus Challenge race after a long fight with Thomas Falkiner (Adaptive Resource Taylon), who lost out after a small driving mistake on the final lap. Sean Hewitt (Birkin) took third ahead of Jeff Gable (Expensive Birkin) and Brett van Rensburg (JB Systems Birkin).

Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Birkin) won race two from Barnard, Falkiner, David Coetzee (Elksa Birkin) and Brett van Rensburg (JB Birkin).

Karel Stols (Rotrix Mazda RX-7) won both the Silvercup 2.0 races from Fred Kruger (JDM Tuning Honda CRX), Sean Lampbrecht (Wildthings BMW 325i) and Paul van Niekerk (Club Volkswagen Golf).

Rudi Barnard (Barney’s Birkin) won the first Lotus Challenge race. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Chris Cronje (Dozer Toyota Spaceframe) and Wayne Pereira (Grange Volkswagen Golf) took turns to finish sixth.

Both of the On Track Clubmans races were won by Dumisane Mazibuko (Upward Spiral Opel Tigra Spaceframe), leading home on both occasions Ishmael Peck (Lotus 7), Wayne Pereira (Grange Volkswagen Golf) Rodney Kruis (Real Pro Honda Ballade) and Wayne Lebotschky (Volkswagen Golf).

Old-timer Seef Fourie Sr. took his Datsun 160Y to the opening Midvaal Historic victory, ahead of Ian Kilburn (Datsun 1200 GX), Johan Coetzee (Datsun 1200 GX), Deon Schwabsky (Ford Escort) and Adrian McCaw (Alfetta GTV).

Karel Stols took his turbocharged Rotrix Mazda RX-7 to both the Silvercup 2.0 race victories. Picture: Dave Ledbitter,

Ben Morgenrood won race two in his Ford Mustang, followed by Kilburn, Coetzee, Ted Young (Ford Anglia) and McCaw.

The Inex Legends brigade ran three races with Sebastian Lanzetti (Auto Perfect) winning the first time, ahead of Jagger Robertson (Liqui Moly), Jayden Goosen (Pta Noord Toyota), Cyril Jacobs Snr (Auto Perfect) and Cyril Jacobs Jnr (Auto Perfect).

Devin Robertson (Don Bravo) won race two, pursued by Lanzetti, Jagger Robertson, Tyler Robertson (Liqui Moly) and Goosen.

Old-timer Seef Fourie Senior took his Datsun 160Y to the opening Midvaal Historic victory. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Devin Roberton carried on to win race three as well, followed by Jagger Robertson, Cyril Jacobs Jnr, Francois Day (Pta Noord Toyota).

Coming-up next..

The next event at the Zwartkops Raceway will be a round of the 2023 Historic Tour on Saturday, April 15. For more information, visit zwartkops.co.za.